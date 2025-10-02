Mumbai: BMC Vigilance Flags ₹103 Crore Irregularities In SoBo Beautification, Slum Projects; Probe Underway

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The vigilance department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has pulled up A-Ward officials over alleged corruption in beautification and slum improvement projects worth Rs 103 crore, carried out between 2023 and 2025. A-Ward covers prominent areas including Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, P’DMello Road and parts of Ballard Estate.

According to officials, the vigilance department had first issued a notice on August 14, directing A-Ward to submit documents related to the projects. A second notice followed on September 22 after a preliminary site inspection raised red flags. The probe was initiated on the basis of a complaint filed by RTI activist Santosh Daundkar.

The site inspection reportedly revealed irregularities in project execution, discrepancies in record-keeping, and suspected financial mismanagement. Several key files were found missing, while some work orders appeared dubious. Investigators also pointed to unnecessary constructions carried out under the guise of improvement projects.

A letter from the vigilance department instructed A-Ward to provide a detailed year-wise summary of all development works undertaken during the period, along with original work orders and supporting documents, reported Hindustan Times. The reminder letter cited earlier directives issued by the additional commissioner on July 24 and the chief engineer on August 14.

The vigilance letter further noted, “Although the A-Ward had assured in a letter dated September 1, 2025, that the requested documents would be submitted after the Anant Chaturdashi festival, no such submission has been made to date.”

However, Jaydeep More, acting assistant commissioner of A-Ward, told HT on Wednesday that the required documents had already been handed over. “I have submitted the documents asked by the vigilance department on September 29,” he said.

The inspection found several instances of irregularities: fake repair orders at Colaba, incomplete beautification at Badhwar Park, and partial execution of a Shivaji memorial project. These discrepancies resulted in reported savings of Rs 76,594 and penalties worth Rs 45,000. A broader audit of 29 works flagged further anomalies, leading to recoveries amounting to Rs 28.32 lakh and penalties worth Rs 12.72 lakh.

The vigilance department is now expected to review the submitted documents and decide on further action. The findings have raised questions about transparency and accountability in the civic body’s handling of high-value public works in one of Mumbai’s most prominent wards.