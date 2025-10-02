 Mumbai Accident Video: Cement Mixer Overturns On WEH Near Poisar Metro, Traffic Eases After Morning Snarls
Mumbai Traffic Police rushed to the spot soon after the accident to regulate the flow of vehicles and coordinated the clearance of the overturned truck. In an early morning update, officials posted on X, “Traffic Movement Is Slow At Poisar Metro Station Service Road (Samtanagar) North Bound Due To Mixer Overturned.”

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Commuters on the Western Express Highway (WEH) faced heavy delays on Thursday morning after a cement mixer truck overturned near Poisar Metro Station, leading to traffic congestion in the northbound direction. The incident, which occurred at Samtanagar under the metro station flyover, initially brought vehicular movement to a crawl, forcing motorists to take longer detours avoiding the service lane.

Videos of the accident quickly went viral on social media. The clips showed the massive truck overturned on its side, occupying a stretch of the service road, while vehicles carefully manoeuvred past the obstruction. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the mishap.

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Update

Mumbai Traffic Police rushed to the spot soon after the accident to regulate the flow of vehicles and coordinated the clearance of the overturned truck. In an early morning update, officials posted on X, “Traffic Movement Is Slow At Poisar Metro Station Service Road (Samtanagar) North Bound Due To Mixer Overturned.” The update alerted commuters to expect delays while traveling on the stretch.

It took nearly two hours before the situation was normalised. In a follow-up statement, the traffic police confirmed, “Now Traffic Is Clear,” informing motorists that the road had been cleared of the vehicle and movement was restored on the service lane.

Traffic Restrictions ON WEH For Shinde Sena's Dussehra Melava

Meanwhile, commuters are also being cautioned about additional traffic restrictions expected later in the day in Goregaon, where the Eknath Shinde-led faction is scheduled to hold a rally at the NESCO Exhibition Centre at 6 pm. Temporary curbs will be imposed in the area from 5 pm to 10 pm, affecting routes leading to the venue.

Key restrictions include the closure of entry from Late Mrinaltai Gore Junction to NESCO Gap, prohibition of right turns from Ram Mandir via Mrinaltai Gore Flyover towards NESCO, and curtailed movement on NESCO Service Road from Hub Mall towards Jaycoach Junction.

Diversions have been arranged to ease congestion. Vehicles coming from Ram Mandir have been advised to take the Mrinaltai Gore Flyover onto the Mahananda Dairy WEH southbound service road, leading towards Jaycoach Junction and JVLR. From there, motorists may continue towards Powai or rejoin the Western Express Highway.

