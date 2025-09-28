 Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
On Wednesday, September 24, seven people, including six women, suffered severe burn injuries up to 90% after a gas explosion in a catering service kitchen in Kandivali’s Akurli area. The victims were rushed to National Burns Centre, Airoli, and Kasturba Hospital for treatment.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
On Wednesday, September 24, seven people, including six women, suffered severe burn injuries up to 90% after a gas explosion in a catering service kitchen in Kandivali’s Akurli area. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Out of seven people critically injured in Kandivali’s fire, two were declared dead on Sunday. The deceased, Raksha Joshi (47), who suffered 85–90% burns, was under treatment at Kasturba Hospital, Borivali, and Nitu Gupta (31), who suffered 80% burns, was admitted to National Burns Centre, Airoli. The other five victims continue to be in critical condition.

Incident Details

Unsafe Kitchen Setup

The incident occurred at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, Akurli Cross Road No. 3, at 9:05 am. The caterer's kitchen, a 10x12 sq ft shop, had been shifted to the location just two days before the incident. The shop did not hold a Fire NOC and lacked the required permissions from the local ward office and police.

Critical Condition Continues

The remaining five victims continue to be under treatment at the Airoli Burns Centre, and their condition remains critical. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine lapses in safety compliance.

