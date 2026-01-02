New Year 2026: Haryana Couple Offers ₹80 Lakh Gold-Diamond-Studded Crown To Shirdi’s Sai Baba | VIDEO

Mumbai: As the New Year 2026 began, many devotees chose to welcome the year with prayers and devotion. In one such event, a couple from Faridabad in Haryana offered a golden crown to Sai Baba at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple on Thursday, January 1.

Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Goraksh Gadilkar, while speaking to IANS, shared details about the offering. He said the crown weighs around 650 grams, and the total value of the crown is estimated to be about Rs 80 lakh. In addition to this, the crown is also decorated with 150 carats of diamonds.

The gold-diamond studded crown offering was made by the couple, Dr Pradeep Mohanty and his wife, Pratima Mohanty. The video of the crown and the couple was also shared by the official Instagram handle of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

Meanwhile, ahead of the New Year, on December 29, Reliance Industries Limited Director Anant Ambani had visited Shirdi's Sai Baba Temple and offered prayers. During his visit, he also donated Rs 5 crore to the temple trust.

According to Sai Baba Trust Executive Officer Goraksh Gadilkar, Anant Ambani donated Rs 5 crore to the temple trust. He added that discussions were also held about the trust’s various charitable activities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Industrialist Anant Ambani visited the temple and performed Aarti. He then donated Rs 5 crore to the temple trust. Discussions regarding the trust's various charities were also held with him, and he assured donations in these activities, whenever needed."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/