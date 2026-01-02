 New Year 2026: Haryana Couple Offers ₹80 Lakh Gold-Diamond-Studded Crown To Shirdi’s Sai Baba | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNew Year 2026: Haryana Couple Offers ₹80 Lakh Gold-Diamond-Studded Crown To Shirdi’s Sai Baba | VIDEO

New Year 2026: Haryana Couple Offers ₹80 Lakh Gold-Diamond-Studded Crown To Shirdi’s Sai Baba | VIDEO

As New Year 2026 began, a Faridabad couple welcomed the year with devotion by offering a gold and diamond crown to Sai Baba at Shirdi on January 1. Trust CEO Goraksh Gadilkar said the 650-gram crown, worth about Rs 80 lakh with 150 carats of diamonds, was donated.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: As the New Year 2026 began, many devotees chose to welcome the year with prayers and devotion. In one such event, a couple from Faridabad in Haryana offered a golden crown to Sai Baba at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple on Thursday, January 1.

Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Goraksh Gadilkar, while speaking to IANS, shared details about the offering. He said the crown weighs around 650 grams, and the total value of the crown is estimated to be about Rs 80 lakh. In addition to this, the crown is also decorated with 150 carats of diamonds.

The gold-diamond studded crown offering was made by the couple, Dr Pradeep Mohanty and his wife, Pratima Mohanty. The video of the crown and the couple was also shared by the official Instagram handle of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

Meanwhile, ahead of the New Year, on December 29, Reliance Industries Limited Director Anant Ambani had visited Shirdi's Sai Baba Temple and offered prayers. During his visit, he also donated Rs 5 crore to the temple trust.

FPJ Shorts
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From The Police Station
Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From The Police Station
Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110 Candidates In Fray
Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110 Candidates In Fray
BMC Elections 2026: Colaba–Cuffe Parade Left With No Opposition To BJP After Alliance Partners Fail To Field Candidates
BMC Elections 2026: Colaba–Cuffe Parade Left With No Opposition To BJP After Alliance Partners Fail To Field Candidates

According to Sai Baba Trust Executive Officer Goraksh Gadilkar, Anant Ambani donated Rs 5 crore to the temple trust. He added that discussions were also held about the trust’s various charitable activities.

"Industrialist Anant Ambani visited the temple and performed Aarti. He then donated Rs 5 crore to the temple trust. Discussions regarding the trust's various charities were also held with him, and he assured donations in these activities, whenever needed."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins

KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins

Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110...

Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110...

BMC Elections 2026: Colaba–Cuffe Parade Left With No Opposition To BJP After Alliance Partners...

BMC Elections 2026: Colaba–Cuffe Parade Left With No Opposition To BJP After Alliance Partners...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Sees Sharp Rise In UPI Ticket Payments As Passengers Embrace Cashless Bus...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Sees Sharp Rise In UPI Ticket Payments As Passengers Embrace Cashless Bus...

Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Over 2,000 NMMC School Students Write Letters Urging Parents To...

Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Over 2,000 NMMC School Students Write Letters Urging Parents To...