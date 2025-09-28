Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Highway Cleanliness Drive Under 'Swacchata Hi Seva' Campaign - REPORTS

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches Highway Cleanliness Drive Under Swacchata Hi Seva Campaign - REPORTS | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) launched a major ‘Highway Cleanliness Drive’ on Sunday, September 28, under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The civic body has called on citizens, organisations, and institutions to actively participate in the initiative, which began at 7 am on key highways across the city. The drive aims to keep roads cleaner and motivate residents to take part in sanitation efforts.

The campaign focuses on two of Navi Mumbai’s busiest routes—the Sion-Panvel Highway and the Thane-Belapur Road. These highways are vital links connecting Navi Mumbai with Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, and Pune. While the Sion-Panvel Highway comes under the Public Works Department, NMMC has taken responsibility for cleaning the stretches that pass through the city.

As part of the initiative, NMMC staff members and volunteers are working together to remove litter and debris, ensuring cleaner and safer roads for daily commuters. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde is leading the campaign and has urged NGOs, students, volunteers, and socially responsible citizens to join hands with the civic authorities. Officials highlighted that cleanliness cannot be achieved by the administration alone and requires active participation from the public, according to report by Lokmat.

This drive follows an earlier campaign organised by NMMC on September 25 under the theme ‘Ek Divas, Ek Saath, Ek Ghanta’. That initiative saw participation from more than two lakh students and 25,000 citizens. It was widely praised for its large-scale citizen engagement and visible impact on road cleanliness, setting an example for similar efforts.

Navi Mumbai’s focus on cleanliness also reflects in national recognition. In the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ annual cleanliness survey, Indore retained the title of India’s cleanest city for the eighth consecutive year. Surat and Navi Mumbai were placed in the ‘Super Swachh League’ category. Ministry officials noted that these cities have consistently set new benchmarks for sanitation and have become models for other cities across the country.

Through initiatives like the highway cleanliness drive, NMMC aims not only to maintain cleaner roads but also to create awareness among citizens about the importance of sanitation and civic responsibility. The civic body hopes that with active public participation, Navi Mumbai can continue to set an example for other urban areas in India.