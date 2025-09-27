Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Signs 'Swachh City Pairing' Pact To Mentor 2 State Councils Under Swachh Bharat Mission

NMMC to mentor five Maharashtra councils under Swachh Bharat’s Swachh City Pairing initiative | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has entered into a ‘Swachh City Pairing’ agreement with five municipal councils in Maharashtra — Lonar, Kej, Malkapur, Jintur, and Kannad — to provide guidance and support in advancing their cleanliness initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission..

Pact Formalised With Officials

The pact was formalized on Friday in the presence of Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar, along with senior officials from the five councils. Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadade and officials from the respective councils were also present.

Under the leadership of Hon. Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, and in the presence and guidance of Addl. Commissioner (1) Shri. Sunil Pawar & DMC (SWM) Dr. Ajay Gadade, NMMC signed the Swachh Shahar Jodi MoU as a Mentor City.



Navi Mumbai will now guide Kaij, Kannad, Lonar, Jintur &… pic.twitter.com/RdLqeIlUfI — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) September 27, 2025

Mentor City Recognition

Under this innovative initiative, launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in attendance, 196 cities across India have been paired with 72 mentor cities.

NMMC, a consistent top performer in cleanliness surveys and part of the elite ‘Super Swachh League’ category announced in Swachh Survekshan 2024, has been chosen as one such mentor city.

Today, under the presence of Addl. Commissioner (1), Shri. Sunil Pawar and DMC (SWM), Dr. Ajay Gadade, NMMC signed the Swachh Shahar Jodi MoU as a Mentor City.



Navi Mumbai will now guide Lonar, Malkapur, Kannad, Jintur & Kaij Municipal Councils, sharing its successful SBM-Urban… pic.twitter.com/oDRSoRwfkB — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) September 27, 2025

Pride For Navi Mumbaikars

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said, “Being selected to guide five councils from Maharashtra is a matter of pride for Navi Mumbaikars. We will extend complete support to improve their cleanliness rankings and strengthen urban sanitation systems.”

Earlier Interaction With Councils

Through video conferencing earlier, Dr. Shinde had already interacted with the chief officers of the councils, assuring them of NMMC’s technical and operational guidance.

Focus Areas Of Partnership

The partnership will focus on eight key areas: visible cleanliness, waste segregation and transportation, solid waste processing, sanitation accessibility, sewage management, mechanization of solid waste services, welfare of sanitation workers, and citizen engagement with grievance redressal.

Impact On Rankings

The five councils currently have lower rankings in the Swachh Survekshan and will now benefit from NMMC’s expertise to scale up their performance. The impact of the initiative will be evaluated during Swachh Survekshan 2025–26.

Also Watch:

National Mission Collaboration

The Swachh City Pairing programme, launched during the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign period, is designed as a time-bound, results-oriented collaboration to accelerate progress in urban cleanliness nationwide.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/