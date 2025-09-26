 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to citizens, institutions, and organisations to actively participate in a major ‘Highway Cleanliness Drive’ scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at 7 am. The initiative is being carried out under the nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
NMMC | File Photo

Focus on Key Arterial Roads

As part of the drive, two of the busiest arterial roads in the city—the Sion-Panvel Highway and the Thane-Belapur Road—will undergo intensive cleaning. Although the Sion-Panvel Highway falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD), NMMC is undertaking the effort to maintain Navi Mumbai’s reputation for cleanliness.

Volunteer Participation

Significantly, a large number of volunteers from Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan in Revdanda, Alibaug, will join the campaign alongside local civic staff, NGOs, students, and cleanliness enthusiasts.

Building on Previous Success

This follows the success of NMMC’s ‘Ek Divas, Ek Saath, Ek Tas’ (One Day, One Together, One Hour) drive held on September 25, which saw participation from over two lakh students and 25,000 citizens across all eight ward offices.

Municipal Commissioner’s Statement

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said, “Cleanliness has always been Navi Mumbai’s identity. With the upcoming mega drive, we want to involve citizens, organisations, and youth groups in reinforcing the city’s commitment to sustainable cleanliness.”

