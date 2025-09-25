 Navi Mumbai News: Employees’ Union Demands Diwali Ex-Gratia Bonus For NMMC Staff Across Categories
Navi Mumbai News: Employees’ Union Demands Diwali Ex-Gratia Bonus For NMMC Staff Across Categories

With Diwali just a month away, the Maharashtra Employees’ Union has urged the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to immediately announce ex-gratia grants (bonuses) for municipal employees across categories, citing rising inflation and festival-related expenses.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
NMMC | File Photo

Memorandum Submitted to Commissioner

Union President Ravindra Sawant met with NMMC Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde and submitted a written memorandum requesting that permanent, contractual, daily-wage, and hourly-based employees, including teachers, be granted financial relief ahead of the festival season.

Financial Relief for Hourly Teachers

The Union highlighted that hourly-based teachers in the municipal education department do not receive leave pay, and with modest salaries, they face financial difficulties. On humanitarian grounds, the Union recommended that hourly teachers receive ex-gratia grants on par with contractual staff, suggesting an amount of Rs 20,000–25,000 this year.

Proposed Grant Amounts for Teachers

For other municipal teachers, the Union requested that contractual teachers receive Rs 35,000 and permanent teachers Rs 40,000 as ex-gratia grants. Employees in other divisions, including drivers and officers in the Parbhani division, were also urged to be considered for similar grants.

Acknowledging Employee Dedication

“Municipal employees and officers have consistently contributed to the city’s recognition at state and central levels. Announcing ex-gratia grants this Diwali will not only support employees financially but also acknowledge their dedication,” Sawant said.

article-image

Unified Demand from Staff

The Union’s memorandum was submitted in the presence of Secretary Mangesh Gaikwad, sanitation officers, finance department officials, teachers, and transport staff, reflecting a unified call for prompt action from the NMMC administration.

