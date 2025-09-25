Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Plans To Introduce 50+ Electric Buses For Airport-City Transport Ahead Of NMIA Launch

NMMT bus | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: As the most awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is nearing completion, it has prompted Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take proactive measures to ensure readiness. NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde emphasized that despite the airport's technical location outside NMMC limits, the city will serve as its “service backbone,” catering to necessary services.



NMMC is introducing over 50 electric buses to transport passengers and staff between the airport and the city, operating until the Metro system is in place. They are also providing treated water for non-potable uses and working on road markings and directional signage.

South Mumbai via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Central Mumbai and Eastern suburbs through NMMC roads, and North Mumbai, Thane, and Mira-Bhayandar using the upgraded Thane-Belapur Road, which will be a major connector until the multimodal corridor is completed in approximately four to five years. Improvements to Palm Beach Road and other arterial routes are also underway to facilitate smoother access.



NMMC is aligning its long-term development plans with the airport's needs, focusing on road widening, new water networks, redevelopment initiatives with higher Floor Space Index (FSI), and infrastructure for the hospitality sector to accommodate expected growth in real estate and services once NMIA opens. PMC is enhancing its roadways, installing new streetlights, and providing signage to assist passengers.

PMC is addressing specific safety risks, particularly bird strikes, by monitoring and regulating open markets that sell meat and fish, as these can attract birds and endanger flights. The efforts are collaborative, with NMMC enhancing transport and access, while PMC focuses on safety and effective signage, according to reports by Midday.



Additionally, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has committed to fulfilling power demands for the airport. Initially, they sanctioned a demand of 7 MVA for construction, later increasing it to 10 MVA at the developer's request.

MSEDCL has assured the capability to provide up to 20 MVA once operations begin and is prepared to meet any future demands, emphasizing the importance of providing reliable electricity for the economic growth of Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra.