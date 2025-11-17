'Urva'- Chiiiiii: Fans Mock Urvashi Rautela As She Receives Award At Himesh Reshammiya's Concert In Mumbai

The star-studded Glamstream Fest at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds on Sunday brought together creators, actors, and influencers from across the entertainment world. The energy was high, the setup dazzling, and fans excited to see their favourites walk the stage. Among the awardees was actor Urvashi Rautela, who was honoured with the title of Global Icon of the Year- a moment that could have been celebratory and empowering.

However, when Urvashi stepped onto the stage in a striking black-and-gold ensemble, the crowd’s reaction hinted otherwise. Many appeared disengaged and even amused, anticipating entertainment of a different kind. Unfortunately, what followed only amplified that reaction.

A fan interaction gone wrong

Attempting to create a fun fan-celeb moment, Urvashi invited the audience to chant her name with her. “I’ll say ‘Urva’, and you say ‘Shi’,” she announced confidently, expecting a warm response. Instead, the crowd twisted the chant into mockery. As she called out “Urva!”, a chorus of “Chiiii!” echoed back- the Hindi expression used to denote unlikeliness to something or someone.

Video clips quickly captured how the playful moment turned into ridicule. Some fans were overheard joking, “It’s like she’s asking for this,” while another sarcastically quipped, “Well, this makes her the first woman to receive a Global Icon of the Year award.” What should’ve been a milestone moment became viral for all the wrong reasons, raising questions about audience behaviour and the pressures public figures face.

Himesh Reshammiya brings back the buzz

Though the awkward moment lingered, the mood at the fest took a sharp turn when Himesh Reshammiya hit the stage later in the evening. With his signature passion, hit tracks, and electrifying aura, he had fans singing along at the top of their lungs. The concert ended the night on a high- filled with nostalgia, energy, and pure fandom vibes.