 'Better Than Malaika': Desi Fans In Love With This Creator's 'Cringe Gen-Z Dance' Of Yo Yo Honey Singh's Viral Chillgum Song
Digital creator James Libang’s Gen-Z style dance reel to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Chillgum has gone viral, with fans calling him “better than Malaika.”

Updated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
article-image

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest track, Chillgum, has sparked more than just a musical buzz; it has set off a viral dance sensation across social media platforms. A fresh wave of excitement hit Instagram after creator James Libang posted a quirky, high-energy Gen-Z-style dance reel to the song. What began as a fun video quickly turned into a viral moment, with Libang’s uninhibited moves winning over desi audiences nationwide.

Watch his dance video below:

The short clip, shot casually but performed with surprising precision and confidence, instantly connected with viewers. Fans flooded the comments praising Libang’s playful choreography and natural ease. One user wrote, "Bro can dance far better than those 🤡, 😅🔥" while another chimed in, "Hahahahhahah🔥🔥🔥 better than Malika.. bhai 👏😂".

Someone even joked, "Our Malaika is here🤣🤣❤️❤️🙌" and another declared, "😂😂😂😂😂who malaika??? Only james". "Honey Singh new galti kari usko aapko lena chahiye tha," expressed another user.

Malaika trolled

But the praise for James had an unexpected comparisons with Malaika Arora, who stars in Honey Singh’s official Chillgum music video. Malaika, known for iconic dance numbers over the decades, has been receiving backlash for her performance in this track.

Many viewers criticised the choreography as “forced” and “vulgar,” arguing it lacked the effortless appeal she once commanded. A Reddit image of Malaika playfully posing with Honey Singh further fueled the trolling.

Malaika doing such things at this age is ewwing me out
byu/wdym_adi inBollyBlindsNGossip

One user commented, "It's because she can't do it properly and that's why it seems vulgar… if an actress can't pull it off… they get shamed online." Another contrasted it with older item numbers, saying, "The problem is that it isn’t even sexy or attractive. It’s just vulgar."

