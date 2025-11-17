Fatima Sana Sheikh's Struggle With Epilepsy: Said, 'It Is Not A Curse Or Possession But A Medical Condition'

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her impactful performances in Dangal, Thar, Ludo and many films revealed her long and difficult journey with epilepsy- a neurological condition that affects millions worldwide. For a long time, she kept her diagnosis hidden, fearing judgement and loss of work in the entertainment industry.

Fatima’s symptoms first surfaced while filming the blockbuster Dangal. Instead of seeking immediate medical help, she chose to push the issue aside. She admits she was terrified that acknowledging her health struggles would make casting directors think twice before hiring her.

“There are days when I’m unable to shoot because of severe migraines or unexpected episodes,” she shared in an interview with Filmfare, explaining how unpredictable the condition can be.

From denial to empowerment

For nearly five years, the actor lived in complete denial- refusing medication and avoiding conversations about her health. At the time, accepting that she had a neurological disorder felt overwhelming. But reality eventually pushed her to prioritise her well-being.

Once she began seeking treatment and understanding epilepsy better, she realised that taking care of her health was an act of strength, not weakness. The support of her medical team and her own growing self-awareness helped her rebuild confidence and resilience.

Epilepsy: Busting the myths

Epilepsy continues to be surrounded by harmful misconceptions in India and across the world. Many wrongly associate seizures with superstition, curses, or “possession.” Fatima wants people to recognise the medical truth:

-Epilepsy is a neurological condition

-It can be managed with proper treatment

-People living with epilepsy can have full, thriving careers

According to global health data, around 50 million people live with epilepsy- proving that individuals with the condition are far from alone.

Inspiring others with honesty

By openly discussing her struggles, Fatima Sana Shaikh hopes to reduce stigma and encourage others facing similar challenges to seek help without shame. Her message is clear: empathy and awareness can transform lives.

Her story reminds us that celebrities, too, fight invisible battles- and courage often lies in speaking up.