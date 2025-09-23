Mumbai Metro 8: Everything To Know About CIDCO Planned 'Golden Line' Set To Connect Navi Mumbai To CSMI Airport | File

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO has made a significant move towards establishing the Metro 8 line that links Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with Navi Mumbai Airport. CIDCO has opted to reassess the comprehensive project plan of Metro 8. Consequently, CIDCO released tenders on Tuesday to hire a consultant for this task.

After the plan's review is finished, this line will be established via a public-private partnership between CIDCO and a private company. Metro 8 is a crucial line in the 337 km metro network managed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Also Watch

The Metro 8 line will operate between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Navi Mumbai Airport. The overall length of this line is around 35 km, and the projected construction cost is about Rs 15,000 crore. This route will connect two cities, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, thereby shortening the distance between them.

If this line is active, the trip from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Navi Mumbai Airport will take only 30 minutes instead of one and a half to two hours. A minimum of six years is anticipated to be devoted to the execution of this line from the moment the project begins.

The CIDCO area was to have this line built by CIDCO, while MMRDA was to handle the construction in the MMR area. In line with this, MMRDA has developed the comprehensive project plan for the 10.1 km segment of the Metro 8 line connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Mankhurd, as provided by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Mumbai Metro Line Map. (Metro Line 8 Highlighted in Gold shade) | Source: MMMOCL

The Mumbai Metro Line 8 will stretch from Andheri to Navi Mumbai International Airport, starting underground at CSMIA Terminal 2 and continuing elevated post-Chedda Nagar. Key urban areas like Kurla, LTT, and Vashi will be included. Cidco is finalising the DPR, which also extends the existing Line 1A to connect with Line 8 at Sagar Sangam.

CIDCO has begun preparing the plan for Metro Line 8 following the state government's decision in February to pursue a public-private partnership for its construction. The detailed project plan will be developed in collaboration with stakeholders, and necessary approvals will be sought.

CIDCO has taken responsibility for the project and will review the existing detailed plan. A tender has been issued to appoint a consultant to assist with the review and implementation of the construction and operation of Metro Line 8.