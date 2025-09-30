Maharashtra Allows Immediate Use Of District Funds For Flood Relief And Rehabilitation | PTI

In a bid to revive public life in flood-hit areas, the Maharashtra government has decided to relax norms to make funds available on an immediate basis. Through a directive issued on Monday, the government has allowed the utilisation of funds meant for development schemes reserved for each district.

District Funds Can Be Used for Flood Mitigation

The district planning and development funds (DPDC), which currently exclude post-disaster mitigation activities, can now be used according to state-approved norms and guidelines. This will allow district authorities to undertake relief operations, hire equipment for rescuing people, set up relief camps, revive drinking water schemes, dispose of carcasses of animals that died in floods, start cattle camps wherever needed, restore power supply, and repair or reconstruct damaged roads and bridges.

Central Assistance May Be Delayed

Although the state has requested funds from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, the central assistance may be delayed due to the assessment of exact damages and requirements. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced over ₹2,200 crore as an immediate measure, though the actual disbursal is yet to begin. The government has earmarked around ₹20,000 crore for the DPDC this fiscal year.

Historical Context and New Guidelines

In 2014, the state allowed the utilisation of DPDC funds for calamity relief and rehabilitation, but this provision was stayed in August this year. The fresh guidelines issued on Monday now permit the DPDC to use 10% of the funds for flood relief.

Role of District Authorities

The DPDC is headed by the district guardian minister, with the district collector as its ex officio secretary. Under the new guidelines, district collectors can initiate repairs and reconstruction of schools, anganwadis, and other important public buildings, as well as protection walls in flood-affected areas.