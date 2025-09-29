 Mumbai Metro 3: First Glimpses Of Kalbadevi Station On Aqua Line Unveiled; Check Out Visuals
Mumbai Metro Line 3's Kalbadevi Station merges technology and heritage, revitalising a historic commercial hub with modern design, enhancing connectivity, and easing congestion for thousands of daily commuters in the area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The most awaited Mumbai Metro Line 3 has unveiled the Kalbadevi Metro Station, giving one of the city’s oldest and busiest commercial hubs a brand-new identity. The station, built using the advanced NATM tunnelling method, is not just a transit point but a symbol of how technology and heritage can coexist in harmony.

Located in the heart of Mumbai, Kalbadevi has long been known for its bustling wholesale markets, historic temples, and deep cultural roots. The new metro station, designed with sleek modern interiors, promises to ease congestion and improve connectivity for thousands of daily commuters who pass through this dense neighborhood.

The first visuals of the station reveal spacious concourses, granite-finished walls, and wide escalators that ensure smooth passenger flow. Clear multi-lingual signboards in English, Hindi, and Marathi guide commuters towards ticket offices, customer care counters, and exits. Accessibility has been prioritised with elevators, escalators, and tactile guiding strips for the visually impaired.

On the platform level, passengers are greeted with a bright electronic display that reads “Welcome to Kalbadevi Metro Station.” The long, polished corridors and glass-panelled safety doors create a futuristic look while ensuring commuter safety.

Officials highlight that the station design has been carefully planned to handle high passenger volumes in one of Mumbai’s most crowded business districts.

Beyond functionality, the station reflects the cultural spirit of Kalbadevi. By situating a modern metro stop in this heritage-rich neighbourhood, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) aims to create a “bridge between Marathi culture and Mumbai’s fast-paced urban life.”

article-image

Multiple exits connect commuters directly to important local landmarks, ensuring convenience for traders, shopkeepers, and visitors alike. For many, this new infrastructure is expected to reduce traffic congestion, save travel time, and improve access to central Mumbai.

With Kalbadevi Metro Station now part of the city’s growing Aqua Line network, Mumbai Metro strengthens its role in shaping the future of urban transport.

