Mumbai Metro 3: First Glimpses Of Iconic CSMT Station On Aqua Line Unveiled; Check Out Visuals

Mumbai commuters now have a new landmark transit point as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Metro Station opens, merging modern infrastructure with the city’s historic charm. The station, part of Mumbai Metro’s expansion, sits adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage CSMT building, offering a seamless blend of heritage and innovation.

The station’s entrance impresses with a glass dome that frames the iconic CSMT structure against the Mumbai skyline. Its lattice-style roof lets in natural light during the day, while LED lights create a futuristic ambiance at night. Urban architects say it is a rare example of a transit hub where heritage and modern design coexist harmoniously.

Inside, commuters will find spacious concourses, polished granite floors, and high ceilings designed to handle Mumbai’s massive daily rush. Accessibility has been prioritized with escalators, elevators, and tactile guiding strips for visually impaired passengers. Signboards in English, Hindi, and Marathi ensure smooth navigation.

Multiple exits from the station connect passengers to key city landmarks, including the BMC headquarters, General Post Office, Azad Maidan, Bombay Gymkhana, Fashion Street, and Ballard Estate. Every exit has been carefully planned to ensure easy dispersal and convenience for commuters.

Adding a cultural touch, the station features murals and art installations inspired by Mumbai’s heritage, giving passengers a glimpse of the city’s vibrant spirit. Officials said the design ensures that CSMT Metro is more than just a transit hub, it reflects the city’s journey from a historic past to a modern metropolis.

With CSMT Metro Station now operational, Mumbai Metro strengthens its role in improving urban connectivity while celebrating the city’s rich cultural heritage. For daily commuters, the station is a reminder of Mumbai’s evolving skyline, where tradition meets modernity.