Mumbai Police Announces Traffic Diversions And No-Parking Zones Ahead Of Dussehra Melava At Shivaji Park; Check Full Details

Shiv Sainiks at Shivaji Park for Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's Dussehra Melava (Representative Image) | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai: With the Dussehra Melava scheduled to be held at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West) on October 2, Mumbai Police has announced a series of traffic restrictions and diversions across the city. Thousands of people from across Maharashtra are expected to attend the annual event, leading to heavy traffic congestion on the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, and roads leading to Shivaji Park.

Timings and Duration

To ease movement, the traffic arrangements will remain in force between 9:00 am and 11:55 pm on October 2.

No-Parking Zones

S.V.S Road (from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Yes Bank)

Keluskar Road (South & North), Dadar

M.B. Raut Road (from its junction with S.V.S. Road)

Dadasaheb Rege Marg (from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction)

Pandurang Naik Marg (M.B. Raut Road), Dadar

Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (from Shivaji Park Gate No. 5 to Shitaladevi Temple Junction)

N.C. Kelkar Marg (from Gadkari Junction to Hanuman Temple Junction, Dadar)

L.J. Road (from Rajabade Junction to Gadkari Junction)

Vehicle Restrictions and Diversions

S.V.S. Road (Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction, Mahim)

Diversion: Siddhivinayak Junction → S.K. Bole Road → Agar Bazar → Portuguese Church → Gokhale Road

Raja Badhe Chowk Junction to Keluskar Marg (North), Dadar

Diversion: L.J. Road → Gokhale Road → Steel Man Junction → Gokhale Road

Lt. Dilip Gupte Road (junction with Pandurang Naik Marg, southbound traffic)

Diversion: Vehicles to proceed via Raja Badhe Junction towards L.J. Road

Gadkari Chowk Junction to Keluskar Road (South), Dadar

Diversion: Via M.B. Raut Marg

Bal Govindas Marg (from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction via Senapati Bapat Marg up to L.J. Marg westbound)

Diversion: Traffic diverted to Manorama Nagarkar Marg

Dadasaheb Rege Road (Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction)

Diversion: Traffic diverted to L.J. Road, Gokhale Road, Ranade Road

Public Cooperation Requested

Mumbai Police has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the traffic arrangements and use alternative routes to avoid delays.