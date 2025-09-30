Navi Mumbai: Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Showcases Breakthroughs In Heart Attack Survival & Prevention On World Heart Day |

Navi Mumbai: Marking World Heart Day 2025, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, showcased the impact of its Navi Mumbai Heart Network, which the hospital claims to have significantly reduced heart-related fatalities through faster emergency care, early detection, and community-driven initiatives.

"A key achievement has been the hospital’s partnership with nearby nursing homes within 5 km, ensuring quicker treatment for Primary Acute Myocardial Infarction (PAMI) patients. This collaboration has cut the hospital’s average door-to-balloon time from 71 minutes in FY21-22 to 54 minutes in FY25-26, with the fastest recorded at 35 minutes," the hospital spokesperson said.

“Every minute counts in heart attack cases. By reducing response time by 24% on average, and nearly 50% in some cases, we have directly improved survival chances,” said Dr. Anil Potdar, Director-Cardiology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

Fortis has also expanded its preventive measures. The installation of Treadmill Test (TMT) machines in Nagothane’s industrial area has led to the early detection of high-risk patients. Since June 2024, 625 tests were conducted, with about 10% requiring further evaluation and treatment.

“Early diagnostics are critical. This initiative has enabled timely intervention, reduced fatalities, and ensured more patients receive care within the golden period,” said Dr. Prashant Pawar, Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist.

To strengthen emergency response, the hospital launched an intensive nurse training program, certifying 50 nurses in advanced cardiac life support. Outreach OPDs in Nagothane, Palava, Khopoli, Panvel, and Roha now serve around 130 patients monthly, with 6–8% referred for hospital intervention. Patients treated typically return to work within 15 days, highlighting near-100% recovery success.

“World Heart Day is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to heart health. Through our Navi Mumbai Heart Network, we have not only expanded access to critical care but also empowered communities with preventive knowledge,” said Nitin Kamaria, Facility Director, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

As part of the observance, Fortis hosted a cardiology workshop titled ‘Don’t Miss a Beat’, featuring sessions on acute coronary syndrome, the PAMI pathway, and cardiac life support with hands-on training for healthcare professionals, emergency responders, and community members.

Fortis Hiranandani Hospital said it will continue expanding its collaborations with local healthcare providers, focusing on prevention, timely treatment, and education to create a more heart-conscious society.

