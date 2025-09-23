Mumbai: How Metro Line 3 Will Ease Traffic On Western Express Highway?

Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam has said that the inauguration of Metro Line 3 will transform the city’s commuting culture, particularly by reducing congestion on the Western Express Highway.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal about the impact of the project, Satam remarked, “The metro is going to change the way we live in the city forever and ensure ease of living for Mumbaikars. Specifically, this underground metro from Colaba to SEEPZ is going to have a major impact on the entire traffic as far as the Western Express Highway is concerned and the entire road leading up to South Mumbai.”

Direct Impact on WEH

The Western Express Highway, stretching from Dahisar to Bandra, is one of the busiest arterial routes in Mumbai. Every day, thousands of vehicles crowd the road, causing long delays, especially during rush hours. Metro Line 3 is expected to take a significant load off this corridor as many daily commuters shift from road transport to the faster underground metro service.

Faster, Smarter Commute

Once operational, Metro Line 3 will run 33.5 km underground from Colaba to SEEPZ via Bandra Kurla Complex. It will connect key business hubs and residential areas, carrying an estimated 17 lakh passengers daily. The travel time between Colaba and SEEPZ, which currently takes nearly two hours by road, is expected to reduce to under an hour.

Relief for South Mumbai

South Mumbai, known for limited transport options and congested roads, will benefit the most. With direct underground connectivity to Bandra and SEEPZ, office-goers will no longer have to rely solely on overcrowded trains or the bottleneck-prone highway. This will also reduce the number of cars entering South Mumbai, easing pressure on key entry points.

Towards a Cleaner, Faster Mumbai

Satam added that Metro 3 is more than just an infrastructure project, it is a step towards a sustainable, modern city. Reduced vehicle numbers on WEH will help cut pollution and fuel consumption, while offering commuters a safer, more reliable, and air-conditioned mode of transport.

With its inauguration, Metro Line 3 is set to reshape not just daily travel but also the way Mumbai moves, offering long-awaited relief to Western Express Highway commuters.