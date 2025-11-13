Who Was Anandini Thakoor? Mumbai’s Fearless Civic Activist Who Fought For Every Citizen’s Right Breathes Her Last At 95

Mumbai: Mumbai lost one of its most respected civic warriors with the passing of Anandini Thakoor, the 95-year-old activist who spent decades fighting for cleaner, safer and more accountable neighbourhoods. A trustee of both the H-West Federation and the Khar Residents Association, Thakoor was regarded as the voice of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz residents, someone who never hesitated to take on the system when it failed citizens.

Her activism began in the early 1990s when Mumbai was reeling from communal unrest. In 1993, she helped set up Mohalla Committees, which worked to restore peace by opening dialogue between citizens and the police. The initiative later became a model for community participation across the city.

Anandini Thakoor's Activism For The City

Over the next three decades, Thakoor championed a wide range of civic causes, from saving open spaces and maintaining walkable footpaths to fighting noise pollution and illegal commercial activities in residential areas.

She was instrumental in stopping the BMC’s Khar Subway Flyover project in 2024 after demonstrating how it would cut through quiet residential zones. Earlier, she had opposed underground parking plans under Patwardhan Park, protecting it as a vital green lung for locals.

Her persistence also brought success in long-drawn battles. According to a Hindustan Times report, just months before her passing, Thakoor and other activists celebrated the closure of a problematic kabootarkhana in Khar West, marking the end of a decade-long campaign for public hygiene and health.

To many, Thakoor was not just an activist but a mentor. She inspired an entire generation of citizens to speak up for their communities. Known for her composure, courage, and conviction, she often worked quietly but effectively, preferring results over recognition.

Tributes Pour In For Mumbai's Beloved Civic Acitivist

Tributes poured in from across Mumbai’s civic and political spectrum. MLA Ashish Shelar called her “a fearless voice for Mumbaikars whose dedication to civic causes has left an indelible mark.”

Paid my last respects to noted social activist and a fearless voice for Mumbaikars, Smt. Anandini Thakoor. Her lifelong dedication to civic causes and citizen welfare has left an indelible mark. My heartfelt condolences to her family and admirers.



Om Shanti.

Former corporator Asif Zakaria described her as “one of Mumbai’s oldest and most respected activists, always striving to find real solutions,” as quoted by Hindustan Times. Trivankumar Karnani, founder of the Mumbai North Central District Forum, said she was “a pillar of strength and guidance for citizen movements.”

🕊️ In Loving Memory of My Super Hero Ms. Anandini Thakoor ma'am🕊️

Some souls leave behind a legacy of grace, courage, and quiet strength. Anandini ma'am was one of them. A Tigress till her last breath.



This photo holds more than a moment, it holds a bond, a shared purpose, and…

Ms. Anandini Thakoor ma'am.

We will miss your presence every single day of our activism. But your spirit will echo through every step of our Activism.

Rest In Peace🕊️



Lots of Love❤️

MNCDF Citizen Welfare Forum.

Anandini Thakoor is survived by her son Anoop, daughter-in-law Rina, and grandchildren Avantika and Ameya and a legacy that continues to shape Mumbai’s civic conscience.

