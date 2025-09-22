Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ameet Satam Urges Extension Of Self-Redevelopment Policy To Slum Projects

BJP MLA Ameet Satam | File Photo

In a push to transform Mumbai’s slum landscape, Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam has urged the state government to extend the self-redevelopment policy—currently benefiting housing societies through Mumbai Bank—to slum redevelopment projects as well.

Satam raised this demand while speaking at the inauguration of the new office of former corporator and BJP Mumbai North Central District Vice President Ishwar Tayde in Ward No. 157, Chandivali assembly constituency. The event also witnessed a significant political shift as hundreds of workers from MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the BJP. BJP Legislative Council group leader and Chairman of Mumbai Bank, Pravin Darekar, was also present on the occasion.

Highlighting the urgent need for rehabilitation, Satam said, “The self-redevelopment policy, successfully implemented in housing societies, should now be extended to slum buildings as well. The 286 slum buildings in Chandivali must be redeveloped under this model.”

He further stressed that the BJP-led Mahayuti government is committed to bringing governance closer to the people of Mumbai. “This issue will be raised with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by Darekar and all of us. A decision will be taken soon,” Satam assured.

