 Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ameet Satam Urges Extension Of Self-Redevelopment Policy To Slum Projects
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BJP MLA Ameet Satam Urges Extension Of Self-Redevelopment Policy To Slum Projects

Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ameet Satam Urges Extension Of Self-Redevelopment Policy To Slum Projects

Satam raised this demand while speaking at the inauguration of the new office of former corporator and BJP Mumbai North Central District Vice President Ishwar Tayde in Ward No. 157, Chandivali assembly constituency.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Ameet Satam | File Photo

In a push to transform Mumbai’s slum landscape, Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam has urged the state government to extend the self-redevelopment policy—currently benefiting housing societies through Mumbai Bank—to slum redevelopment projects as well.

Satam raised this demand while speaking at the inauguration of the new office of former corporator and BJP Mumbai North Central District Vice President Ishwar Tayde in Ward No. 157, Chandivali assembly constituency. The event also witnessed a significant political shift as hundreds of workers from MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the BJP. BJP Legislative Council group leader and Chairman of Mumbai Bank, Pravin Darekar, was also present on the occasion.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Man Blocks Road In Santacruz For Dandiya, Obstructs Traffic Movement; Police Initiate...
article-image

Highlighting the urgent need for rehabilitation, Satam said, “The self-redevelopment policy, successfully implemented in housing societies, should now be extended to slum buildings as well. The 286 slum buildings in Chandivali must be redeveloped under this model.”

He further stressed that the BJP-led Mahayuti government is committed to bringing governance closer to the people of Mumbai. “This issue will be raised with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by Darekar and all of us. A decision will be taken soon,” Satam assured.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek AWBI Intervention
Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek AWBI Intervention

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit...

Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit...

Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek...

Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek...

Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...

Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...

FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who...

FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who...

IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In...

IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In...