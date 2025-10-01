Shocking! Eggs, Tomatoes Thrown At Garba Event In Mira Road Society, Case Registered | VIDEO

Shocking! Eggs, Tomatoes Thrown At Garba Event In Mira Road Society, Case Registered | Instagram

Mira Road, October 1: A shocking incident disturbed festive celebrations on Sunday night when eggs and tomatoes were hurled at a public Garba event in the renowned J.P. North Garden City Society in Kashigaon, Mira Road East. The incident, which occurred around 10.30 pm, left residents outraged and led to a police complaint.

According to by NDTV Marathi, the suspect has been identified as Mohsin Khan, a resident of the nearby Estela Building. Police have since registered a case against him and begun further investigation.

Suspect Caught Checking Noise Levels

Eyewitnesses said the accused first came down to the society ground with a mobile phone, where he was seen checking the decibel levels of the Garba programme. He reportedly recorded videos of the event and even contacted the police multiple times, seeking to halt the celebration.

Later, around 10.50 pm, residents claimed they saw the same person throw objects from the 16th floor of his building. Moments later, a broken egg was found near two female police personnel who were stationed at the event, confirming the source of the disturbance.

Citizens Rush to Police Station

The incident caused widespread anger among citizens and residents of the society, many of whom immediately rushed to Kashigaon Police Station demanding strict action. Realising the seriousness of the matter, the police quickly registered a case and deployed additional forces in the J.P. North Garden City area to prevent further unrest.

Police Response and Security Measures

According to NDTV Marathi, Kashigaon police have booked the accused under Section 300 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 2023 (BNS). Officers said the matter is under investigation and assured residents that action will be taken against the accused.

Following the disturbance, police security has been tightened around the society to maintain peace and ensure the Garba festivities continue without disruption.

Community Calls for Strict Action

The incident has dampened the festive spirit in the area, with many residents calling for stringent measures against those who attempt to disrupt cultural and religious programmes. Local citizens have stressed the importance of maintaining harmony during the Navratri celebrations and urged authorities to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

