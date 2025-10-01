Mumbai: Communal Tension At Bhayandar Dandiya Event After Aadhaar Card Of Youth Named Iqbal Found | VIDEO |

Mumbai, September 30: A late-night clash broke out between two communities at the Lotus Dandiya Ground in Bhayandar on Tuesday night, leading to chaos and tension in the area. Members of Hindu organisations alleged that they caught some youths from another community inside the premises, triggering heated arguments.

Aadhaar Card of Youth Found

During the commotion, an Aadhaar card belonging to a youth named Iqbal was reportedly recovered. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the card being displayed, which further fuelled the unrest. Despite the situation intensifying on the ground, a political leader continued delivering a speech from the Lotus stage, drawing sharp reactions from locals.

Police Step In

Police were called in to control the situation. The youths allegedly caught at the ground were handed over to officers, while some members of the Hindu organisations were also detained during the intervention. The situation took another turn when a scuffle was reported outside Bhayandar Police Station later that night, leaving one youth injured.

Security Measures in Place

In response to the escalating tensions, police have tightened security in Bhayandar. Additional forces have been deployed in sensitive pockets to prevent further disturbances. An investigation has been launched to verify the claims, identify those involved, and maintain peace during the ongoing festive season.

Public Reaction

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online. One user commented, “What’s with the people of India? Why so much poison towards each other? It’s been ages since every community enjoyed festivals together. Stop this hatred, be together, and don’t get carried away with these politicians.”

Authorities have appealed to citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours that could inflame the situation.

