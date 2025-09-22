Mumbai: Man Blocks Road In Santa Cruz For Dandiya, Police & Traffic Dept Respond To Viral Video |

Mumbai: A video from Mumbai’s Santa Cruz has gone viral on social media, showing a man allegedly blocking traffic and diverting vehicles from entering a road where a group of people were reportedly playing dandiya. The footage, captured and shared by journalist Rohit Khilnani, raises questions over the misuse of public roads during festive celebrations.

The incident took place on 17th Road, Santacruz West, near Rajesh Khanna Garden. In the video, a man is seen standing in the middle of the road, preventing cars from moving forward and redirecting them elsewhere. According to reports, his friends were playing dandiya dance on the street, hence he was there to restrict entry into the lane.

One man has completely shut down 17th road, Santacruz West. Not letting any car in bec his few friends are playing dandiya on the road. Have already called 100 and complained. HOW IS THIS ALLOWED? @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp @CMOMaharashtra @RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/9Z6XaTQzJn — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) September 21, 2025

Viral Video Shows Road Blocked For Traffic

Khilnani, who was among the commuters affected by the disruption, posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) and tagged the Mumbai Police, Traffic Police and Chief Minister’s Office. He also mentioned that he had dialed 100 and filed a formal complaint about the obstruction. His caption read: “One man has completely shut down 17th road, Santacruz West. Not letting any car in because his few friends are playing dandiya on the road. Have already called 100 and complained. HOW IS THIS ALLOWED?”

Address mentioned is not sufficient. Please share exact location. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 21, 2025

In response, the official handle of Mumbai Police replied: “Address mentioned is not sufficient. Please share exact location.” Khilnani promptly clarified the spot, stating: “Road that’s from the corner of Jasudben school to Rajesh Khanna garden. Commotion outside Grandeur building on 17th road, near Rajesh Khanna Garden, Santacruz West.”

We have informed Santacruz Traffic Division for the necessary action. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 21, 2025

Mumbai Police & Traffic Police Respond To Viral Video

Following this exchange, the Mumbai Police confirmed that the details had been forwarded to the Santacruz Police Station for appropriate action. The Mumbai Traffic Police also responded, assuring citizens that the Santacruz Traffic Division had been alerted to handle the situation.

