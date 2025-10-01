Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: Girgaon Gets Railway Link for the First Time | Glimpses Inside | X

Mumbai, October 1: For the first time in history, Girgaon has been connected to the city’s railway network. Nestled in one of South Mumbai’s most densely populated localities, surrounded by residential buildings over a hundred years old, the newly built underground Mumbai Metro-3 Girgaon Station is being hailed as a marvel of modern engineering.

A Metro Station Amid Century-Old Buildings

Girgaon, also known as Girgaum, is famous for its heritage architecture, narrow lanes and bustling community life. Now, it can add a world-class underground metro station to its identity. The Metro-3 corridor, which stretches from Worli to Colaba, will significantly ease travel for commuters in this otherwise crowded pocket of the city.

Pictures of the Girgaon Metro station were recently shared on social media, drawing widespread praise. The caption read, “Historical stage of Mumbai Metro-3! For the first time Girgaon has been connected to the railway net. In a very thick area, this groundbreaking station built next to hundred years old buildings is a wonderful example of true engineering.”

Metro-3 Corridor Nears Completion

Girgaon is one of several key stations on the final phase of the Mumbai Metro-3 line. Other stations along this Worli–Cuffe Parade stretch include Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CSMT, Kalbadevi, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, and Science Museum.

Once this stretch is inaugurated, the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 line will become fully operational, connecting the southernmost tip of the city to its commercial and residential hubs.

Engineering Feat in a Congested Neighbourhood

The construction of Girgaon station posed unique challenges due to its location amid heritage structures and narrow bylanes. Engineers had to ensure that vibrations and excavation did not impact fragile buildings, some of which are over a century old. The station is now being hailed as a symbol of balancing development with heritage sensitivity.

Boost to Connectivity and Daily Commute

The fully operational Metro-3 line is expected to drastically cut travel time, reduce road congestion and provide a sustainable public transport option for thousands of commuters in South Mumbai. For residents of Girgaon, long dependent on road travel and distant suburban railway stations, the new metro link promises both convenience and connectivity.