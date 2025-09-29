Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies | X

Mumbai, (September 29): The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Monday (September 29) issued a detailed clarification regarding the design of the upcoming Hutatma Chowk Metro Station on Line-3, after queries were raised about its open-to-air entry and exit points. Posting the statement on X, MumbaiMetro3 assured that the design was carefully developed to respect the heritage character of the surrounding area.

~MMRC Statement~

Mumbai Metro Line-3 – Hutatma Chowk Station

🔹The design of Hutatma Chowk Metro Station has been carefully planned to respect the heritage character of D.N. Road and its iconic landmarks, including Flora Fountain… pic.twitter.com/h7rQx5VORX — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) September 29, 2025

Heritage Precinct at the Heart of Design

According to MMRC, the design was created keeping in mind the architectural and historical importance of D.N. Road, Flora Fountain and the Hutatma Chowk memorial. To preserve the visual integrity of the precinct, all station structures, barring lift shafts and a few ventilation systems, have been built underground. The entry and exit points are open to the sky, made with stone and glass to blend with the urban character without obstructive canopies.

🚇 Hutatma Chowk Metro Station – Gateway to South Mumbai’s Icons



Seamless access to Bombay High Court, BSE, RBI Headquarters, Gymkhana, Flora Fountain,… pic.twitter.com/uyqqjxwhFF — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) September 28, 2025

Global Practices Adopted

MMRC stated that the design follows international practices for heritage zones, where minimal surface structures are preferred to avoid altering the original look of historic landmarks. “These escalators are fit for fully outdoor usage,” the corporation explained, adding that adequate drainage and flood prevention systems have been incorporated to ensure commuter safety during monsoon conditions.

Consultation with Experts

The statement further emphasised that the design was finalised in consultation with heritage architects and received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee. The approval underscores the project’s effort to integrate modern infrastructure with sensitive urban design.

Balancing Modern Transit with History

The Mumbai Metro Line-3, once fully operational, will connect Colaba to SEEPZ, offering relief to the city’s congested transport system. For Hutatma Chowk station, MMRC reiterated its commitment to maintaining the city’s heritage character while delivering world-class public transport. “This is a conscious and approved heritage-sensitive design,” the statement assured, calling it an effort to enhance the urban identity of one of Mumbai’s most historic areas.

