 Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies

Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has issued a detailed clarification regarding the design of the upcoming Hutatma Chowk Metro Station on Line 3, following queries about its open-to-air entry and exit points.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies | X

Mumbai, (September 29): The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Monday (September 29) issued a detailed clarification regarding the design of the upcoming Hutatma Chowk Metro Station on Line-3, after queries were raised about its open-to-air entry and exit points. Posting the statement on X, MumbaiMetro3 assured that the design was carefully developed to respect the heritage character of the surrounding area.

Heritage Precinct at the Heart of Design

According to MMRC, the design was created keeping in mind the architectural and historical importance of D.N. Road, Flora Fountain and the Hutatma Chowk memorial. To preserve the visual integrity of the precinct, all station structures, barring lift shafts and a few ventilation systems, have been built underground. The entry and exit points are open to the sky, made with stone and glass to blend with the urban character without obstructive canopies.

Global Practices Adopted

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Govandi Police Crack ₹45 Lakh Theft Case; 2 Arrested, ₹36.35 Lakh Recovered
Mumbai Crime: Govandi Police Crack ₹45 Lakh Theft Case; 2 Arrested, ₹36.35 Lakh Recovered
Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Pimpri-Chinchwad Projects, Announces Land Acquisition For Wider Roads In Chakan To Ease Traffic Congestion
Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Pimpri-Chinchwad Projects, Announces Land Acquisition For Wider Roads In Chakan To Ease Traffic Congestion
Asia Cup Final 2025: Afghan Students In Pakistan Celebrate India’s Victory, Shout ‘Jai Hind’; Video Goes Viral
Asia Cup Final 2025: Afghan Students In Pakistan Celebrate India’s Victory, Shout ‘Jai Hind’; Video Goes Viral
Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies
Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies

MMRC stated that the design follows international practices for heritage zones, where minimal surface structures are preferred to avoid altering the original look of historic landmarks. “These escalators are fit for fully outdoor usage,” the corporation explained, adding that adequate drainage and flood prevention systems have been incorporated to ensure commuter safety during monsoon conditions.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: How Hutatma Chowk Station Becomes The Key Stop To Explore Flora Fountain,...
article-image

Consultation with Experts

The statement further emphasised that the design was finalised in consultation with heritage architects and received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee. The approval underscores the project’s effort to integrate modern infrastructure with sensitive urban design.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3: First Glimpses Of Kalbadevi Station On Aqua Line Unveiled; Check Out Visuals
article-image

Balancing Modern Transit with History

The Mumbai Metro Line-3, once fully operational, will connect Colaba to SEEPZ, offering relief to the city’s congested transport system. For Hutatma Chowk station, MMRC reiterated its commitment to maintaining the city’s heritage character while delivering world-class public transport. “This is a conscious and approved heritage-sensitive design,” the statement assured, calling it an effort to enhance the urban identity of one of Mumbai’s most historic areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Govandi Police Crack ₹45 Lakh Theft Case; 2 Arrested, ₹36.35 Lakh Recovered

Mumbai Crime: Govandi Police Crack ₹45 Lakh Theft Case; 2 Arrested, ₹36.35 Lakh Recovered

Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies

Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies

‘Why Doesn’t Mumbai Get 10x Of Current Capacity Of Local Trains?’ Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar...

‘Why Doesn’t Mumbai Get 10x Of Current Capacity Of Local Trains?’ Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar...

Mumbai News: Powai Lawyer Smothered To Death; Husband Arrested For Murder

Mumbai News: Powai Lawyer Smothered To Death; Husband Arrested For Murder

'Hair Pulled, Slaps Fly': Women Caught Fighting On Mumbai Local Ladies Special, Video Goes Viral

'Hair Pulled, Slaps Fly': Women Caught Fighting On Mumbai Local Ladies Special, Video Goes Viral