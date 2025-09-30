Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar Directs Upgrades At Mumbai’s HBT Trauma And Cooper Hospitals, Urges Early Opening Of Siddharth And Oshiwara Hospitals

Ravindra Waikar | File Photo

Mumbai: Taking note of rising complaints about mismanagement at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s HBT Trauma Hospital, Jogeshwari, and Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar (Mumbai North West) has directed officials to open Siddharth and Oshiwara Hospitals at the earliest.

Review Meeting and Infrastructure Plans

During a review meeting held at Cooper Hospital, Waikar instructed that a cath lab be set up at the Trauma Hospital. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma, present at the meeting, briefed the MP on patient care and daily hospital operations.

New Medical Facilities and Appointments

Dr. Sharma announced that chemotherapy facilities at Cooper Hospital will be launched through CSR funds by December–January, and dialysis at the Trauma Hospital will operate in two shifts. Dr. Pravin Bangar, Deputy Dean of KEM Hospital, has been appointed to oversee operations at the Trauma Hospital.

Focus on Recruitment and Tender Processes

Waikar also called for an inquiry into irregularities in contractual recruitments and urged that tender processes for expiring contracts begin at least three months in advance. He emphasized setting surgical targets for doctors and ensuring timely operations.

Operational Enhancements and Patient Care

Hospital administration stated that recruitment of doctors is ongoing, NICU and ICU bed capacity is being increased, and chemotherapy facilities will be operational soon. Officials also assured adequate medicine stocks, improved cleanliness, and measures to reduce rodent issues.

Staff Training and Patient Interaction

To enhance staff-patient interactions, hospital staff have undergone communication skills training, with similar sessions planned for doctors and security personnel in the coming days.