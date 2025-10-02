VIDEO: Eknath Shinde Launches Sharp Attack On Uddhav Thackeray At Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally, Pledges Support For Flood-Hit Farmers

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

In a speech that blended political aggression with emotional outreach, Shinde sought to project himself as the true custodian of Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy and a leader committed to the welfare of the common man and farmers hit by recent floods.

Confidence in BMC Elections

Reiterating his confidence in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shinde urged Shiv Sainiks to campaign on the Mahayuti’s performance over the last three years rather than focusing on who allies with whom—a veiled reference to the reported Raj Thackeray–Uddhav Thackeray understanding. “Because of our social work, we secured a landslide victory in the Vidhan Sabha. The same will happen in the BMC polls,” he declared.

Accusations Against Uddhav Thackeray

In a sharp dig, he accused Uddhav of corruption during his tenure, claiming that despite holding power in the BMC for decades, funds were looted. “Ramdas Kadam has already said the BMC was looted for 30 years. Where did that money go? To London?” Shinde asked, directly linking Uddhav to financial mismanagement. He contrasted this with his own record, saying he distributed Rs 400 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund while Uddhav had only given Rs 2.5 crore.

Flood Relief and Assistance to Farmers

At the outset, Shinde explained why his party decided to keep this year’s Dussehra rally a low-key affair, citing the devastating floods that have left thousands of farmers homeless and their farmlands destroyed.

“Our brothers, the farmers, are suffering. Their houses and farms are washed away. As per Balasaheb’s ideology of 20 percent politics and 80 percent socialism, I have directed every Shiv Sainik to stand by them. Where there is trouble, a Shiv Sainik will be present to help,” Shinde said. He personally assured farmers that they would not face a dark Diwali this year. “I will not let the Diwali of farmers go to waste. Financial help will be given—it is my word to them. The Mahayuti government is committed to bringing light to their homes,” he declared.

Relief Initiatives and Political Messaging

Shinde highlighted that all ministers in the Mahayuti government have joined hands to assist farmers, and that he personally inspected affected farm areas. He went further, announcing that Shiv Sena would take responsibility for the marriages of farmers’ sons and daughters whose weddings were postponed due to the floods, as well as the rehabilitation of affected families.

Criticism of Opposition Leaders

Turning to political rivals, Shinde launched a direct attack on Uddhav Thackeray, ridiculing him for doing Facebook Lives during crises instead of being on the ground.

“This Eknath Shinde does not carry a vanity van on flood tours, nor does he sit at home doing Facebook Live. I first sent doctors, medical teams and relief kits before I reached affected areas. I never go empty-handed like opposition leaders,” Shinde remarked, drawing applause from the crowd.

Shinde also countered opposition criticism regarding the use of photographs on relief kits. “I ask the UBT faction—have you even distributed a biscuit to farmers?” he quipped. He emphasized that his Shiv Sena’s core remained the common man, insisting that both his hands and those of Shiv Sainiks were “Dena Bank hands” dedicated to giving, not taking.

Support from Central Government

Shinde credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for massive financial support to Maharashtra. “PM Modi gave Rs 46,000 crore to the state. Ten lakh crore rupees of investment and assistance has come from the Union government. When sugar factories were in trouble, Amit Shah waived off crore of rupees taxes,” Shinde said, stressing that the Mahayuti government is progressive and enjoys strong backing from Delhi.

He praised the Modi government’s handling of security challenges like “Operation Sindoor,” contrasting it with the Congress-led government’s failure after the 26/11 terror attacks.

Attack on Uddhav Thackeray’s Allegiances

On the political front, Shinde dismissed Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism of his Dussehra rally. “Uddhav said our rally should be held in Surat. I say he should have held his rally in Pakistan, sitting beside leaders who praise Pakistan,” Shinde said.

He accused Uddhav of betraying Hindutva by aligning with Congress for the Chief Minister’s post, branding him a “conspiracy head” who discourages his own party workers.

