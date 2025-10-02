 'I Am Also A Farmer...': Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Will Not Face A Black Diwali During His Dussehra Rally Speech | VIDEO
'I Am Also A Farmer...': Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Will Not Face A Black Diwali During His Dussehra Rally Speech | VIDEO

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured support for flood-affected farmers during his Dussehra speech, pledging financial assistance before Diwali. He emphasised the government's commitment to aid farmers.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
'I Am Also a Farmer...': Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Will Not Face A Black Diwali In Dussehra Rally Speech | VIDEO | X (@mieknathshinde)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde turned the spotlight on farmers during his Dussehra address at the NESCO Center in Goregaon, assuring that the state government will not abandon those affected by the recent floods. In an emotional speech, Shinde said that farmers, whom he referred to as “Baliraja,” will receive financial support before Diwali so that the festival of lights is not overshadowed by despair.

“If Balasaheb were here today, he too would have stood firmly with the Shiv Sainiks and farmers. We took this decision to save Baliraja. The rain fell like an enemy this year. The situation is terrible. If we cannot help our farmers in such times, then when will we help? This government will stand solidly behind them,” Shinde declared to loud applause.

Drawing from Shiv Sena’s legacy of relief work during natural calamities, Shinde recalled, “Whenever there was a drought, Shiv Sena provided food grains, water, and essential supplies to our farmers. My only request to farmers is, do not lose patience, do not take extreme steps. Your brothers are with you. This government will not leave you in ruins. Because I am also a farmer, I know the pain of the farmers.”

Shinde promised that financial assistance will reach affected families before the upcoming Diwali festival. “We will not let the Diwali of our flood-affected farmers be black. They will be given help before Diwali. This is my word to you,” he said, striking a personal note.

The Shiv Sena chief highlighted that this year’s Dussehra celebration was deliberately scaled down. Traditionally a grand political show of strength, the gathering was limited to Mumbai and Thane, while party workers across flood-hit regions were instructed to celebrate by helping farmers in distress.

“Our Baliraja is in trouble. That is why our workers were asked to stand with farmers instead of attending the Dussehra gathering. I have personally visited the affected areas and seen the suffering with my own eyes. Houses have collapsed, embankments have been washed away, and families are broken. But the government is behind them,” he said.

Invoking the teachings of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde reminded supporters of the guiding principle: “80 percent social work and 20 percent politics.” He added, “This is the Guru Mantra given to us by Balasaheb. Wherever there is a crisis, there is Shiv Sena. Wherever there is a disaster, Shiv Sena will be there. And wherever there is a crisis, your Eknath Shinde will stand with you.”

Shinde acknowledged the scale of this year’s rainfall and its devastating impact. “We have not seen so much rain in many years. We have not seen such a crisis in many years. In such a situation, we must stand behind our farmers. Dussehra is a big festival. Happiness must be shared, but this year, the shadow of floods hangs over it. And that is why Shiv Sena is working to stand behind our food providers,” he said.

