 Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Inspects Damaged Areas Near Phulambri Dam, Interacts with Fishermen
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Inspects Damaged Areas Near Phulambri Dam, Interacts with Fishermen

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane on [day] visited the affected areas around the Phulambri Dam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and interacted directly with the fishermen community. |

Mumbai: Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane on [day] visited the affected areas around the Phulambri Dam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and interacted directly with the fishermen community. During the inspection, he listened to their grievances, assessed the problems faced by the fishing community, and assured them of immediate relief measures.

Rane Orders Quick Panchanamas for Fishermen’s Relief

During the visit, local MLA Anuradhatai Chavan, Fisheries Commissioner Kishor Tawade, and other government officials were present. The discussions focused on addressing the hardships of the fishermen and ensuring immediate support through government mechanisms.

