Maharashtra’s U-14 Girls Basketball Team Finishes Runners-up At CISCE Nationals

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Under-14 girls’ basketball team secured the runners-up position at the CISCE National Basketball Tournament 2025, held from September 27 to 29 at Sayeed Modi Railway Stadium, Gorakhpur. Among the players representing the state was Sharvari Nemane, a young talent from Vibgyor High School, Airoli.

Maharashtra U-14 Girls End as Runners-Up

The Maharashtra U-14 team, showcased a spirited performance throughout the tournament and reached the finals, where they went down fighting against hosts Uttar Pradesh to finish as runners-up.

Sharvari, a 13-year-old Class VIII student and daughter of Dr. Sachin Nemane from NMMC, has been training in basketball for the past four years by coach Sunil Joshi and has won several awards in inter-school and regional competitions. Speaking about her journey, Dr. Nemane said, "It was her own decision to join the team. She and her friends had taken up basketball in school, where all her training has been provided without any external coaching."

Maharashtra U-17 Crowned Champions

The CISCE National Tournament, hosted by Stepping Stones Inter College, witnessed participation from teams across the country in different age categories. While the U-14 and U-19 teams from Maharashtra finished as runners-up, the U-17 team created history by clinching the championship title.

Officials and coaches, including Sunil Joshi, lauded the efforts of the young players whose discipline and teamwork brought glory to the state. Sharvari’s performance was particularly celebrated in Navi Mumbai, where her achievement has inspired many budding players to take up the sport.

