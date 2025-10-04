Mumbai Shocker! 18-Year-Old Found Eight Months Pregnant, Investigation Reveals Minor Boyfriend Involved; Booked Under Relevant Sections

Mumbai Shocker! 18-Year-Old Found Eight Months Pregnant, Investigation Reveals Minor Boyfriend Involved; Case Transferred To Wadala TT Police | Representational Image

In a shocking case from Mumbai, an 18-year-old girl, found to be eight months pregnant during a medical examination at Cama Hospital, initially gave a false statement to police to protect her boyfriend. The matter came to light after doctors, suspecting she was underage, informed the police, prompting an investigation.

The Initial Misleading Claim

According to the initial report, the victim claimed that while on a trip to Matheran with friends, she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man. She alleged that the man, despite knowing she was underage, forced himself on her at a lodge. Based on this account, the Matheran Police began investigating the case.

The Truth Unfolds

The investigation took a turn when police interrogated the victim's close friend. The friend confirmed that she and another friend had gone to Matheran in July, but the victim had not accompanied them. This directly contradicted the victim's earlier story.

Confronted with this evidence, the victim admitted in a supplementary statement recorded on September 25 that her initial account was fabricated.

The Actual Sequence of Events

The victim revealed that her 17-year-old boyfriend was responsible for her pregnancy. She stated that he repeatedly engaged in sexual relations with her when she was still a minor, around January or February 2024, at his maternal uncle’s residence.

Case Transfer and Charges

Based on the revised statements and corroboration from her friends, investigators established that the offence occurred within the jurisdiction of the Wadala TT Police Station. Consequently, the Matheran Police have officially transferred the case to Wadala TT Police for further investigation. The 17-year-old boyfriend has been booked under relevant sections, and further inquiries are underway.