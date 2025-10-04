Mumbai: Businessman Files Police Complaint Against Kurla’s Fauziya Hospital For Alleged Negligence Toward Elderly Mother

A representative image of hospital | Pexels Image

Businessman and former Chairman of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission, as well as BJP Transport Cell President, Haji Arafat Alamgir Shaikh (47), lodged a police complaint against Kurla’s Fauziya Hospital, accusing the management and staff of gross negligence and mistreatment of his 71-year-old mother, Shama Shaikh, who was admitted for treatment.

According to the complaint filed at VB Road Police Station, Shama Shaikh who has been suffering from diabetes for five years and had previously experienced a paralysis attack was admitted to Fauziya Hospital on September 15 after complaints of vomiting.

Alleged Fall Due to Safety Lapses

As per the FIR, on September 16, while asleep on her hospital bed, Shama Shaikh allegedly fell to the floor because the bed had no safety railing. She sustained injuries to her face, eyes, stomach, legs, and knees. Haji Arafat claimed that although a domestic aide tried to raise an alarm, no nurse or ward boy attended to her for nearly 20 minutes. When staff eventually responded, the night doctor reportedly dismissed the incident, saying, “These small things happen in hospitals. Shift the old woman, we’ll see in the morning.”

Delayed Medical Attention

Despite her injuries, Shaikh’s mother allegedly received no medical treatment for over 12 hours. No doctor reportedly visited until 10 a.m. the following day, by which time swelling and black marks had appeared on her face and under her eyes due to internal bleeding.

Haji Arafat further alleged that when his family doctor, Sohail Khan, visited and insisted on treatment, only then were medical procedures initiated.

Accusations Against Hospital Staff

The complainant accused hospital director Dr. Anjum Deshmukh, administrator Usman Shaikh, and duty nurses Amisha Mali and Pratima Gupta of negligence. Additionally, Riyaz Shaikh, a hospital staffer who came to conduct an X-ray 24 hours later, allegedly behaved rudely with the elderly patient, saying in an insulting tone: “Eat later, don’t you understand? I don’t have time for this now.”

Police Action

Claiming neglect, irresponsibility, and inhumane behavior, Haji Arafat filed a formal complaint at VB Road Police Station. Based on his statement, a case has been registered against the hospital’s directors and staff. V. B. Marg Police have begun further investigation into the matter.