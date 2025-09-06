Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Devotee Carrying Young Daughter Brutally Slapped, Dragged Out During Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan; Video

The man carrying a child on his shoulders was manhandled by the security at Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan | X/@maratha_marathi

A shocking video from the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai has gone viral, showing a devotee being brutally slapped and thrashed while carrying young daughter on his shoulders. The disturbing visuals, recorded by an X (formerly Twitter) user, showed how the man was being manhandled even as he tried to protect his children.

What the Video Shows

In the clip, a man, believed to be a security volunteer, is seen slapping the devotee who had his daughters on his shoulders. In reflex, the devotee attempted to hit back despite holding the child. Volunteers intervened, but the altercation escalated, and the man carrying the baby was dragged out of the area by other pandal security personnel.

User @maratha_marathi, who shared the video, wrote, “The shed kids of Lalbaug @LalbaugchaRajamandal come outside the pandal and pull this thuggery, then they don’t get slapped with a fine.”

The incident has sparked widespread criticism online, with many questioning the pandal’s management and security practices.

The reason behind the scuffle remains unclear. Netizens raised questions as to why the devotee was slapped in the first place and why security personnel dragged him out despite his visibly vulnerable situation.

Take a look at how netizens reacted

Allegations of Mismanagement

On August 31, FPJ reported that a complaint had been filed with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against the discriminatory practice of VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja. The complainant highlighted mismanagement of general devotees and demanded a system ensuring respectful and equal treatment for all visitors.

Notably Lalbaughcha darshan had previously being on spotlight with allegations that organisers of Lalbaugcha Raja give preferential treatment to VIPs while ordinary devotees are left struggling in mismanaged queues. Social media users have also accused pandal volunteers of being heavy-handed in dealing with crowds.