Mumbai News: Lalbaugcha Raja Karyakartas Have No Rights To Violate Human Rights Of Devotees, SHRC Highlights Need To Consider Complaints Against VIP Darshan - VIDEO

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Instagram

Mumbai: The karyakartas of Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal have no rights to violate human rights of devotees, said the Maharashtra state human rights commission (SHRC), taking cognizance of the complaint against VIP darshan system and mismanagement. The commission asked various government departments and the mandal’s secretary to file replies within six weeks, stating that the ultimate order may have adverse civil consequences against the mandal also.

On Monday, The Free Press Journal reported about the complaint filed with SHRC against the discriminatory VIP darshan system and mismanagement of crowds at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja ganeshotsav mandal. The complaint, filed by Advocate Ashish Rai and Pankajkumar Mishra alleged that while government machinery is used for smooth arrival and departure of VIPs, common devotees stand for 24 to 48 hours in queues and are manhandled as well as assaulted by the mandal’s volunteers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking immediate cognizance of the complaint, SHRC made serious observations against the volunteers and private guards of the mandal referring to various footage of blatant violation of human rights of female devotees, senior citizens, children and general public. It stated that, “The so-called karyakartas have no rights to violate human rights of the devotees.”

The order noted that unmanageable crowds at the place is a routine matter and social media is abuzz with stories of devotees fainting, being manhandled as well as volunteers tearing their clothes. It questioned the reason of why the state authorities are not thinking of ousting the “over enthusiastic” karyakartas of the mandal and guards by replacing them with suitable trained staff.

Highlighting the need to consider the complaints of crowd management, basic civic amenities, security and discrimination due to VIP darshan, the commission observed that the ultimate order in this case may have adverse civil consequences against the mandal also. It stated that although the mandal is not a state authority, a notice will have to be issued to it for complying with the Protection of Human Rights Act..

The commission directed the state’s chief secretary, home department’s additional chief secretary, Mumbai police commissioner, civic chief as well as the president and the secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Mitra Mandal to file their replies within six weeks. The matter has been put up on October 7 for further hearing.