Maratha Quota Stir: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Hits Out At Manoj Jarange; Says 'Marathas And Kunbis Are Not Same' (VIDEO)

Mumbai: As the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange Patil entered its fourth day at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Maharashtra minister and senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal launched a sharp attack on Jarange, rejecting his demand to grant Marathas reservation under the OBC category.

Court Rulings And History Cited

Addressing reporters after a crucial two-hour meeting with prominent OBC leaders, Bhujbal asserted that “Marathas and Kunbis are not the same” and called the claim otherwise “foolishness.”

Separate Reservation, Not OBC Share

He cited several court judgments, including rulings of the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court, to stress that Marathas cannot be considered socially backward and hence cannot be accommodated under the OBC quota.

Bhujbal said, “If Marathas are given reservation from the OBC quota, it will harm the smaller backward communities who are already struggling. We fully support a separate reservation for Marathas but will never allow them to take a share from OBCs.”

He reminded that in earlier decades, various communities including Patidars, Jats, and Gujjars had also agitated for reservations, but the Central government introduced the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quota to address the demands of those not considered socially backward. “Even the Supreme Court upheld the EWS quota. Despite this, in Maharashtra, some leaders continue to mislead people,” he added.

Bhujbal produced historical documents to support his argument, pointing out that old government gazettes clearly listed Marathas and Kunbis as separate communities.

Historical Records Presented

“The 1921 gazette shows Marathas numbered 14 lakh while Kunbis were only 34,000. The 1931 gazette also records them separately. These are clear proofs,” he said. Bhujbal further informed that he had personally shown these documents to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers.

Warning Of OBC Protests

During the meeting, Bhujbal urged OBC leaders to prepare for protests if necessary. “We must march to tehsildar and district collector offices and make it clear that no one will be allowed to snatch our share in OBC quota. If injustice is done to us, we will also march to Mumbai,” he warned.

He suggested that OBC groups consider chain hunger strikes and statewide protests if required.

Legal Authority Lies With Commission

Clarifying the legal position, Bhujbal said, “It is not the Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar, or Devendra Fadnavis who can decide to add or remove a caste from OBCs. That authority lies solely with the Backward Classes Commission. Blaming politicians for this is pointless.”

He also stated that genuine Kunbis should receive Kunbi certificates and benefit from OBC reservation. “But we strongly oppose giving a blanket Kunbi status to all Marathas,” he maintained, adding that democratic protests are the right of every citizen, but OBCs will firmly resist any encroachment on their quota.