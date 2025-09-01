Mumbai Crime: Thieves Wearing Saffron Scarves Caught On CCTV Breaking Into Clothing Shop In Fort Area; Case Registered

CCTV shows burglars in saffron scarves breaking into a shop in Fort area during Maratha quota stir | File Photo

Mumbai: Taking advantage of the heavy police deployment at Azad Maidan for the ongoing Maratha reservation protests, burglars broke into a clothing shop in Mumbai’s Fort area late Saturday night. The thieves, who were captured on CCTV, were seen wearing saffron scarves, raising suspicion about whether it was a deliberate attempt to mislead the police.

CCTV Reveals Burglars in Saffron Scarves

According to police officials, the incident took place at Shop No. 1, JB House, Raghunath Dadaji Street in the Fort area, owned by Amit Gala, a resident of Andheri. Gala had locked up the shop on Saturday night, but when he returned the next morning, he found the shutter lock broken. On entering, he discovered that ₹6,000 in cash and clothes had been stolen. The burglars had also broken the lock of an adjoining shop.

Owner Discovers Theft Next Morning

When Gala checked the CCTV footage, it revealed unidentified men entering his shop carrying saffron scarves, which they also had draped around their shoulders.

FIR Registered Under BNS

A case of housebreaking and theft has been registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station. Police are now investigating whether the burglars were actual miscreants or if they intentionally used saffron scarves to create confusion amidst the ongoing Maratha protests.

For the past four days, thousands of Maratha protestors from across Maharashtra have gathered at Azad Maidan and CSMT, wearing saffron caps and scarves. The massive agitation has brought parts of South Mumbai to a standstill, with many shops and offices remaining shut. Police are now scanning the footage and trying to trace the suspects involved in the burglary.

Also Watch:

In addition, the accused also attempted to break into the shop of Pravin Kariya (47) by damaging the shutter lock, with the intent of committing theft. Based on the complaints, the police registered FIR under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).