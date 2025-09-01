 Mumbai Violence: Maratha Protesters Allegedly Assault Passenger, Vandalise BEST Bus At Juhu Bus Station; Probe Underway (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Violence: Maratha Protesters Allegedly Assault Passenger, Vandalise BEST Bus At Juhu Bus Station; Probe Underway (VIDEO)

Mumbai Violence: Maratha Protesters Allegedly Assault Passenger, Vandalise BEST Bus At Juhu Bus Station; Probe Underway (VIDEO)

Around 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Juhu bus station, a group of Maratha protesters allegedly assaulted a passenger and vandalised a BEST bus, sparking concerns over public safety during demonstrations

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Maratha Protesters Allegedly Assault Passenger, Vandalise BEST Bus at Juhu Bus Station | File Photo

Mumbai: Around 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Juhu bus station, a group of Maratha protesters allegedly assaulted a passenger and vandalised a BEST bus, sparking concerns over public safety during demonstrations

Bus Window Smashed Amid Violence

According to officials, the incident occurred when a wet lease BEST bus operating on route number 201 was parked at the stop without any staff on board. An argument reportedly broke out between the protesters and some passengers, which quickly escalated into physical violence.

Viral Video Draws Public Attention

FPJ Shorts
'I F***ing Hate This Song': CM Punk's Reaction Viral As Seth Rollins' Theme Plays After Defending His Title Successfully At WWE Clash In Paris; Video
'I F***ing Hate This Song': CM Punk's Reaction Viral As Seth Rollins' Theme Plays After Defending His Title Successfully At WWE Clash In Paris; Video
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen's Plane Targeted By Alleged Russian GPS Jamming
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen's Plane Targeted By Alleged Russian GPS Jamming
'Don’t Drag Brahmins Or India To Hide Your Mess': Rupali Ganguly Blasts Donald Trump's Trade Adviser Peter Navarro For His Casteist Jibe
'Don’t Drag Brahmins Or India To Hide Your Mess': Rupali Ganguly Blasts Donald Trump's Trade Adviser Peter Navarro For His Casteist Jibe
VIDEO: 'Maharashtra Govt To Implement Bombay HC Directives On Manoj Jarange-Led Maratha Quota Protest,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
VIDEO: 'Maharashtra Govt To Implement Bombay HC Directives On Manoj Jarange-Led Maratha Quota Protest,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

According to sources a passenger was assaulted inside the bus, and the group went on to smash the third window from the rear on the right-hand side of the vehicle. A 59- second video capturing the incident went viral on social media Monday morning, drawing widespread public attention.

BEST Marshals Intervene but Crowd Escalates

BEST marshals and staff at the site rushed to intervene and attempted to defuse the situation. Despite their efforts, the group remained aggressive and continued arguing until the incident was reported to police through the emergency helpline (100).

Police Probe Underway, Suspects on the Run

By the time police arrived, both the protesters and the passengers involved had fled the scene. The damaged bus was pulled from service, and alternate arrangements were made to transport remaining commuters.

BEST Condemns Attack, Pledges Action

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify those responsible. BEST officials have condemned the incident and assured full cooperation with law enforcement to ensure strict action is taken.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Scooter Rider Booked For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver With Helmet In Malad
article-image

Public Transport Safety Concerns Renewed

The incident has once again highlighted vulnerabilities in public transport systems during times of civil unrest, raising concerns for the safety of both passengers and transport staff.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Maharashtra Govt To Implement Bombay HC Directives On Manoj Jarange-Led Maratha Quota...

VIDEO: 'Maharashtra Govt To Implement Bombay HC Directives On Manoj Jarange-Led Maratha Quota...

Mumbai Violence: Maratha Protesters Allegedly Assault Passenger, Vandalise BEST Bus At Juhu Bus...

Mumbai Violence: Maratha Protesters Allegedly Assault Passenger, Vandalise BEST Bus At Juhu Bus...

Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Man Seen Lifting Bike At CSMT Amid Road Blockades In Mumbai |...

Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Man Seen Lifting Bike At CSMT Amid Road Blockades In Mumbai |...

Maratha Quota Stir: Bombay High Court Orders Manoj Jarange & Protesters To Vacate Streets By...

Maratha Quota Stir: Bombay High Court Orders Manoj Jarange & Protesters To Vacate Streets By...

‘Protest Not Peaceful, Entry Of Protesters Into Mumbai Must Be Stopped’: Key Bombay HC...

‘Protest Not Peaceful, Entry Of Protesters Into Mumbai Must Be Stopped’: Key Bombay HC...