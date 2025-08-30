Mumbai News: Scooter Rider Booked For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver with Helmet In Malad | Representational Image

The Bangur Nagar police have registered a case against a 25-year-old scooter rider for allegedly physically assaulting a BEST bus driver with his helmet. The incident occurred on August 28, and the case was filed the following day.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Suresh Pawar, 45, a resident of Nalasopara East, works as a BEST bus driver. On Thursday at 8.15pm, he was driving near Auris Serenity Tower on the southbound Link Road in Malad West when a scooter rammed into the rear of his bus. The rider, identified as Salman Khan, overtook the vehicle, blocked its path, and boarded the bus. He verbally abused Pawar before striking him with his helmet, injuring Pawar’s left hand.

When the conductor attempted to intervene, Khan allegedly threatened him as well. The conductor then contacted the police, who arrived promptly and escorted Khan to the Malvani police station for further action.