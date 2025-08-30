Ganeshotsav 2025: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds In Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs

As the city of Mumbai continues its grand celebration of Ganeshotsav 2025, thousands of devotees are bringing their beloved Ganpati idols home and preparing for the upcoming visarjan rituals. To ensure eco-friendly immersions and to reduce pressure on natural water bodies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has once again set up artificial ponds across the city.
In the Eastern Suburbs, multiple wards have been equipped with temporary ponds to facilitate safe and convenient immersions for residents. Here is the complete ward-wise list of artificial ponds in the Eastern Suburbs, along with direct map links for easier access.
Kurla Nehru Nagar Maidan — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/L3Ye7K4vZpDya8yP7
Kapadia Nagar Maidan, Kurla (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5iGxwz8CG9EzJQYu6
Kurla Police Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/ETGzqvC6r9m2prHe7
Premier Compound Maidan, Kurla (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/h6x3pEcyTtQf4iDd6
Kamraj Nagar Maidan, Kurla (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/3L4wGkMpooT6gDGu6
Netaji Nagar Maidan, Kurla (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/CM6CGwT9UGQx5jGb9
Bail Bazar Ground, Kurla (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/82jQeXhF8MtuB8D98
Deonar Colony Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Jv5tYJhEo3y6jnnY6
Govandi Station Road Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/k2bpxz1G4r8gZ2pC8
Shivaji Nagar Maidan — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/L8tV5xnZw8uNGLgL9
Baiganwadi Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/xn2vB45vT4m7LKhL8
Lotus Colony Maidan — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/T4Cv1Z6XsdvRv5eQ7
Gautam Nagar Ground, Govandi — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/v3kYx8ti5V2X7tUs7
Cheetah Camp Police Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/nhM9Jsmu4wWazAEm9
Chembur Naka Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/nNH8Z4ZzT4kY7AqE9
Diamond Garden, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/dgrVZcMMVkrpXt6y5
Sandu Garden, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/HRXwL7xS1A9uUymF6
Golf Club Ground, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/FW5TqZEDt1y1AQ9F8
Basant Park Garden, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/j4vZ1xxhM3v6gZTH7
Subhash Nagar Maidan, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/4JrTrE7QUYAY9jFP9
Shell Colony Ground, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/q4JqUJzKfCqEZyrV9
Bhandup Police Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/rRpphiXm7p4z8wqZ9
Udayachal School Ground, Bhandup (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/9U8Pb1UeQbMcyS6r5
Pawar Nagar Ground, Bhandup (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/mzi5Chg6CrXjs82f6
Sonapur Ground, Bhandup (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/FxXWyfeJRVxrb9zC8
Tembhipada Ground, Bhandup (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/m1dVkj2TVuVfdRzV7
Bhandup Station Road Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/NrYn1UR3UQJ4hJKGA
Mahatma Phule Nagar Ground, Bhandup (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/GzUkH9fqyKzXbkJw8
IIT Powai Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/9SXjysuMSY9bq6wR8
Powai Lake (Artificial Pond Zone) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/YwQ2bH3ccs57XxwQ6
Panchkutir Ganesh Maidan, Powai — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/x6vRrkhcR5SwhPj97
Sangharsh Nagar Ground, Chandivali — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/NHDEGpMrjoN3CVQh6
NITIE Campus Ground, Powai — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/tN9JK2jXh2C4U2jc6
Tirandaz Talao, Vikhroli — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/C5tEJPhvXkruCdpC7
Tagore Nagar Ground, Vikhroli (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/xE54EsXhM6kF8kXo9
Mulund Check Naka Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/TyBqkN97gPjFhvzQ8
Kalidas Ground, Mulund (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZH1JdD4m1cnrxhXBA
Johnson & Johnson Ground, Mulund (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/3FFfHpwM8Jch7y7E6
P. K. Road Ground, Mulund (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/qhM1nX2Z2JkxXvnP6
Yogi Hills Ground, Mulund (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/CMVyoS8Xh7J7p7r87
Vasant Garden Ground, Mulund (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/xizNeYZF7cLZ5zLU9
Veer Savarkar Udyan, Mulund (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/gKhV3F43cVRC7zMe7
As Ganpati festivities continue, the BMC has urged citizens to opt for these artificial ponds to ensure that immersions are safe, sustainable, and environment-friendly. By providing ward-level facilities, the civic body hopes to reduce overcrowding at natural water bodies like lakes and seafronts, while also supporting Mumbai’s eco-conscious celebrations.