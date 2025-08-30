Ganeshotsav 2025: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds In Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs | X - @TMCaTweetAway

As the city of Mumbai continues its grand celebration of Ganeshotsav 2025, thousands of devotees are bringing their beloved Ganpati idols home and preparing for the upcoming visarjan rituals. To ensure eco-friendly immersions and to reduce pressure on natural water bodies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has once again set up artificial ponds across the city.

In the Eastern Suburbs, multiple wards have been equipped with temporary ponds to facilitate safe and convenient immersions for residents. Here is the complete ward-wise list of artificial ponds in the Eastern Suburbs, along with direct map links for easier access.

Kurla Nehru Nagar Maidan — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/L3Ye7K4vZpDya8yP7

Kapadia Nagar Maidan, Kurla (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/5iGxwz8CG9EzJQYu6

Kurla Police Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/ETGzqvC6r9m2prHe7

Premier Compound Maidan, Kurla (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/h6x3pEcyTtQf4iDd6

Kamraj Nagar Maidan, Kurla (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/3L4wGkMpooT6gDGu6

Netaji Nagar Maidan, Kurla (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/CM6CGwT9UGQx5jGb9

Bail Bazar Ground, Kurla (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/82jQeXhF8MtuB8D98

Deonar Colony Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/Jv5tYJhEo3y6jnnY6

Govandi Station Road Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/k2bpxz1G4r8gZ2pC8

Shivaji Nagar Maidan — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/L8tV5xnZw8uNGLgL9

Baiganwadi Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/xn2vB45vT4m7LKhL8

Lotus Colony Maidan — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/T4Cv1Z6XsdvRv5eQ7

Gautam Nagar Ground, Govandi — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/v3kYx8ti5V2X7tUs7

Cheetah Camp Police Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/nhM9Jsmu4wWazAEm9

Chembur Naka Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/nNH8Z4ZzT4kY7AqE9

Diamond Garden, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/dgrVZcMMVkrpXt6y5

Sandu Garden, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/HRXwL7xS1A9uUymF6

Golf Club Ground, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/FW5TqZEDt1y1AQ9F8

Basant Park Garden, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/j4vZ1xxhM3v6gZTH7

Subhash Nagar Maidan, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/4JrTrE7QUYAY9jFP9

Shell Colony Ground, Chembur — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/q4JqUJzKfCqEZyrV9

Bhandup Police Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/rRpphiXm7p4z8wqZ9

Udayachal School Ground, Bhandup (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/9U8Pb1UeQbMcyS6r5

Pawar Nagar Ground, Bhandup (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/mzi5Chg6CrXjs82f6

Sonapur Ground, Bhandup (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/FxXWyfeJRVxrb9zC8

Tembhipada Ground, Bhandup (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/m1dVkj2TVuVfdRzV7

Bhandup Station Road Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/NrYn1UR3UQJ4hJKGA

Mahatma Phule Nagar Ground, Bhandup (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/GzUkH9fqyKzXbkJw8

IIT Powai Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/9SXjysuMSY9bq6wR8

Powai Lake (Artificial Pond Zone) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/YwQ2bH3ccs57XxwQ6

Panchkutir Ganesh Maidan, Powai — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/x6vRrkhcR5SwhPj97

Sangharsh Nagar Ground, Chandivali — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/NHDEGpMrjoN3CVQh6

NITIE Campus Ground, Powai — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/tN9JK2jXh2C4U2jc6

Tirandaz Talao, Vikhroli — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/C5tEJPhvXkruCdpC7

Tagore Nagar Ground, Vikhroli (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/xE54EsXhM6kF8kXo9

Mulund Check Naka Ground — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/TyBqkN97gPjFhvzQ8

Kalidas Ground, Mulund (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZH1JdD4m1cnrxhXBA

Johnson & Johnson Ground, Mulund (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/3FFfHpwM8Jch7y7E6

P. K. Road Ground, Mulund (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/qhM1nX2Z2JkxXvnP6

Yogi Hills Ground, Mulund (W) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/CMVyoS8Xh7J7p7r87

Vasant Garden Ground, Mulund (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/xizNeYZF7cLZ5zLU9

Veer Savarkar Udyan, Mulund (E) — 1 Pond — https://maps.app.goo.gl/gKhV3F43cVRC7zMe7

As Ganpati festivities continue, the BMC has urged citizens to opt for these artificial ponds to ensure that immersions are safe, sustainable, and environment-friendly. By providing ward-level facilities, the civic body hopes to reduce overcrowding at natural water bodies like lakes and seafronts, while also supporting Mumbai’s eco-conscious celebrations.