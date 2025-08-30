Maratha Quota Stir: 'We Only Want Reservation, Not Politics,' Says Activist Manoj Jarange Patil | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday asserted that the Marathas don't want to indulge in politics and only sought reservation, and warned the government not to test the patience of the Maratha community.

Speaking to reporters at Azad Maidan, where he launched an indefinite fast on Friday, the activist said that the government should not spread misinformation that the Marathas are seeking reservation from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Statement

"We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category," he said.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis - an agrarian caste included in the OBC category - which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

"We don't want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community," he warned.

"We are not asking to reduce the OBC quota. Don't spread misinformation," he charged.

The activist further urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to insult poor Marathas.

He accused Fadnavis of trying to create instability and vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

Jarange asked his supporters to remain calm and patient.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has an administrator, and under the influence of the chief minister, it has stopped food and water for protestors. We won't forget this. You have closed public toilets and hotels. Let's see how many days you harass poor Marathas," he said.

Protestors are angry because they have been denied basic facilities, he said.

