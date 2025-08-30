Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details | Screengrab|X|

Thane: In response to ongoing traffic congestion on Shilphata Road, the Thane Traffic Police have shared an important update to manage the flow of vehicles effectively. In a post shared by the authorities, the Thane Traffic Police outlined specific instructions aimed at alleviating the heavy traffic in the area.

The following updates have been issued regarding Shilphata Bridge:

Heavy vehicles heading towards Mahape are being diverted from Shilphata Bridge via the Kalyan Phata - Panvel route. This diversion is being implemented to reduce pressure on the main route and ease congestion on the bridge.

Vehicles heading towards Nashik are still permitted to pass through Shilphata Bridge without any restrictions, ensuring that traffic towards Nashik remains unaffected by the changes in the area.

Only light vehicles are allowed to enter under the Shilphata Bridge. This measure is intended to avoid further traffic jams under the bridge and ensure smoother movement of smaller vehicles.

In other news from Thane, in light of the tragic building collapse in Virar East, Palghar district, which resulted in 17 fatalities on August 27, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued an urgent order to evacuate 37 highly dangerous buildings in the city. These buildings house a total of 191 families.

The evacuation directive was issued by TMC chief Saurabh Rao on Friday after a review meeting, which assessed the safety of these buildings. The order states that the dangerous buildings should be vacated immediately, after engaging with the residents, to ensure their safety.

"There are 93 C1-category buildings (most hazardous) under TMC jurisdiction. Of these, 56 buildings have already been vacated, but 191 families are still residing in the remaining 37 high-risk structures. All assistant commissioners must interact with residents about the dangerous buildings that need to be vacated and repaired immediately," Rao said during the meeting. Under the C-1 category, Naupada-Kopri ward has maximum of 27 buildings, followed by Utalsar, which has seven, Diva, two and Mumbra one, a TMC release informed, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The residents should be made fully aware of the life-threatening dangers posed by remaining in such buildings. The buildings will remain in the possession of the residents. They must have no doubts in this regard. All C1-category buildings must be completely evacuated, while C2A and C2B buildings require large-scale repairs," he added.