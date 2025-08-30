Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati with his family members, and visited the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as part of the ongoing Ganesh festival.

Shah, who reached Mumbai late in the evening on Friday, had a meeting with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at Sahyadri Guest House, as well as meetings with RSS office-bearer Atul Limaye, state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and newly appointed Mumbai chief Ameet Satam. During the meeting with the CM and DyCM, Shah was believed to have held discussions over the ongoing agitation by the Maratha quota activists Manoj Jarange Patil. BJP general secretary, Vinod Tawde, also met him on Friday night and reportedly discussed the upcoming elections to Bihar state assembly and the Vice Presidential election scheduled for early next month.

After the meeting, Shah went to the Varsha bungalow to visit the Ganesh idol installed by the CM, and later he visited Lalbagcha Raja Ganesh Mandal. Fadnavis and Shinde accompanied Shah during the visit.

He also paid a visit to Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Bandra (West) and Shri Mogreshwar Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Andheri (East).