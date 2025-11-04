₹99 Madness Returns! Smaaash Day Goes National This November

Mumbai is one of the most happening cities of our country with so many events and things to do that you never run out of options or get bored. But last November, Mumbaikars witnessed something they have never witness before. Two days of gaming and entertainment carnival called ‘Smaaash day’.

Many were surprised when they kept Day 1 tickets absolutely free, which unleashed total madness and mayhem. Both day tickets were priced at just ₹99 and sold out in just over a weekend, which was absolute madness and unheard of. Can you ever imagine bowling, arcade, VR and a lot more for just ₹99? Somehow, Smaaash made the unimaginable possible.

We had a word with Shirish Kotmire, CEO of Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, and here’s what he had to say:

“Starting something new is always scary, isn’t it? But I always felt not taking a risk is a bigger risk for any business. Last November, we took a bit of a risk by launching Smaaash Day, something that had never been done before in our industry, and the response was unprecedented. Since the inception of Smaaash, we have been known to push the envelope and set new industry standards. This year, we are bringing Smaaash Day back in a big way and to all our centres in India.”

As revealed above, Smaaash is bringing Smaaash Day back on 5th and 6th November this year. This time, they are rolling it out across all Smaaash outlets: Mumbai, NCR, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Madurai, Mangalore, Gwalior and Ludhiana.

Rahul Singhania Head Alliances & Sponsorship of Smaaash told us “ Last year , we knew we had something special with the Smaaash Day idea, we were expecting a footfall of around 10k but 15,000 people walked in across just two days. This took us by surprise too. But it wasn’t just about the numbers. It was about the energy, the love, and the memories we got to help people create. We are bringing it back on popular demand this November Pan India. “

The only question remaining now is, are you guys ready to relive the magic of Smaaash Day all over again? We know a lot of people didn’t get a chance because the tickets were sold out or because it wasn’t happening in their city. But this year, with more tickets and a Pan-India rollout, more of you will get to witness the magic of Smaaash Day and Smaaash.

A little surprise for our readers, there are limited free tickets available for both days. Grab your tickets and make your November fun.

Get tickets – Online link : Click Here