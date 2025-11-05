 Thane: 24-Year-Old Electrician Dies By Suicide After Losing Money On Online Gaming App
Thane: 24-Year-Old Electrician Dies By Suicide After Losing Money On Online Gaming App

A 24-year-old electrician in Thane, Maharashtra, died by suicide after suffering heavy financial losses from trading on an online gaming app. He reportedly lost ₹2 lakh and had borrowed ₹50,000, causing severe financial distress. The police are investigating, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The incident highlights the risks associated with online gaming and financial pressures.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Thane: 24-Year-Old Electrician Dies By Suicide After Losing Money On Online Gaming App | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A 24-year-old electrician has allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, after incurring heavy financial losses through trading on an online gaming app, police said on Wednesday.

Shankar Satrugan Katkade, an electrician-cum-plumber, allegedly hanged himself on Sunday from a metal hook on the terrace of a building where he resided in the Mira-Bhayander area, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

"The deceased had been trading on a gaming app, and some days back, he lost Rs 2 lakh in a game. He had also borrowed Rs 50,000 from a person with whom he worked and hence, was under extreme financial distress," the official said.

The police have sent the body to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

