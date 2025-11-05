Maharashtra Expands Free Health Insurance Coverage To 2,399 Treatments Under MJPJAY & Ayushman Bharat

Representational image | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major step toward strengthening public healthcare access, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved a significant expansion of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The number of diseases and medical procedures covered under the two state health insurance schemes will rise from 1,356 to 2,399.

The decision, taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to bring almost all major and chronic ailments under the purview of free or cashless treatment for eligible citizens across the state. The number of medical specialties covered will also increase from 34 to 38. Officials said the move is expected to greatly reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses for low-income families and enhance the reach of government-funded healthcare.

The expansion follows a detailed review by a government-appointed technical committee that assessed treatment packages under both the state and central schemes. The committee’s recommendations were aligned with the National Health Authority’s (NHA) standards before being cleared by the regulatory council and finally approved by the state Cabinet.

High-cost Procedures Now Available For Free

According to officials, the widened coverage will ensure that even high-cost and complex procedures, previously unaffordable for many, are now available free of charge at empanelled hospitals. “This expansion will provide a major relief to lakhs of economically weaker families who rely on government-supported healthcare. It marks a crucial step in strengthening the state’s social security net,” a senior health department official said as quoted by The Indian Express.

Of the total 2,399 approved treatments, 223 will be reserved exclusively for government hospitals. This measure aims to boost the utilisation of public health facilities and reinforce Maharashtra’s healthcare infrastructure. The state government has also decided to adopt the National Health Authority’s base package rates for all listed procedures, replacing the earlier system of category-based hospital payments.

Hospitals will now receive performance-based incentives over and above the standard rate, encouraging quality and efficiency in patient care. Additionally, the regulatory council has been authorised to take policy decisions related to treatment inclusion and rate revisions, while the Public Health Department Secretary will oversee periodic updates and modifications to the list.

Officials added that the expanded treatment list will be rolled out in phases and subjected to periodic reviews to monitor its impact and effectiveness. The move, they said, represents one of the most comprehensive overhauls of Maharashtra’s health insurance framework to date.

