Mumbai Police Rescue Abandoned Infant In Versova, 4th Such Case In 2 Months

Mumbai: In yet another distressing incident of child abandonment, the Mumbai Police rescued a one-month-old baby girl who had been left unattended at Chacha Nehru Garden in Versova. The Versova Police Station team discovered the infant lying in the open and immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The baby is now safe and under medical care, officials confirmed.

In a heartfelt post shared on social media on Monday, the Mumbai Police lauded the officers’ compassion and quick response, writing, “Versova Pstn officials showed remarkable compassion by rescuing a one-month-old baby girl who had been abandoned in the open at Chacha Nehru Garden, Versova. The infant was admitted to the hospital & is now safe. A case has been registered against the unidentified individual.”

Several Similar Cases Reported Recently

The incident comes close on the heels of several similar cases reported across Mumbai in the past few weeks, raising serious concerns about infant safety and abandonment. Just last week, on October 26, a newborn was found abandoned in a nullah near Ashokvan, Borivali East. The baby was discovered by a local resident, who alerted the police. Night officers from the local police station immediately reached the spot and rescued the crying infant.

The baby was rushed to Savitribai Phule BMC Hospital in Borivali East. According to hospital officials quoted by Mid-Day, the child had ingested some nullah water but remained stable and under observation in the ICU.

Earlier, on October 18, another newborn was found abandoned behind Anthony Tower in Malad. The infant, who had multiple ant bites, was taken to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. Police registered a case under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unidentified person.

Newborn Girl Abondoned In Bhandup Public Toilet

In yet another incident on September 28, a newborn baby girl was found in the women’s section of a public BMC toilet in Bhandup. The baby, with the umbilical cord still attached and a head injury, was first taken to Sushma Swaraj Government Hospital and later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital.

The Bhandup police registered an FIR following a call from local residents who found the baby. Authorities continue to investigate these disturbing incidents, while child welfare officials have urged citizens to immediately alert police or helplines upon finding abandoned infants.

