Maharashtra Government Renames Islampur As 'Ishwarpur'; Nagar Parishad To Be Called 'Urun-Ishwarpur'

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has officially approved the renaming of Islampur village in Sangli district to Ishwarpur. The decision was confirmed through a notification issued by the Urban Development Department on November 4, 2025. The notification stated that the Islampur Nagar Parishad will now be known as Urun-Ishwarpur Nagar Parishad.

The move follows approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. In a letter dated November 3, 2025, the central government granted permission to the state’s proposal to rename the village. Subsequently, the Maharashtra government issued an official order changing the name of the village from Islampur to Ishwarpur under its General Administration Department notification dated November 3.

Deputy Secretary to the Government, Aniruddha Jewlikar, signed the order on behalf of the Governor of Maharashtra. The notification stated that the decision was made under the authority of the Maharashtra District Councils and Panchayat Samitis, Gram Panchayats, and Municipal Councils Act.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the notification on social media, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their approval of the name change. He wrote that the decision reflects the government’s commitment to fulfilling local aspirations and cultural sentiments.

The change marks an important administrative update for the Walwa taluka region of Sangli district. The newly renamed Urun-Ishwarpur Nagar Parishad will now operate under its updated name in all official records, correspondence, and government proceedings.

The renaming process, which had been under consideration for several months, was finalized after receiving both state and central approval. Local residents are expected to gradually adopt the new name as changes are implemented across departments, signage, and municipal documentation.

