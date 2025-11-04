 Maharashtra Government Renames Islampur As 'Ishwarpur'; Nagar Parishad To Be Called 'Urun-Ishwarpur'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Government Renames Islampur As 'Ishwarpur'; Nagar Parishad To Be Called 'Urun-Ishwarpur'

Maharashtra Government Renames Islampur As 'Ishwarpur'; Nagar Parishad To Be Called 'Urun-Ishwarpur'

The Maharashtra government has renamed Islampur village to Ishwarpur, confirmed by a November 4, 2025 notification. The change, approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, applies to the local Nagar Parishad as well.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has officially approved the renaming of Islampur village in Sangli district to Ishwarpur. The decision was confirmed through a notification issued by the Urban Development Department on November 4, 2025. The notification stated that the Islampur Nagar Parishad will now be known as Urun-Ishwarpur Nagar Parishad.

The move follows approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. In a letter dated November 3, 2025, the central government granted permission to the state’s proposal to rename the village. Subsequently, the Maharashtra government issued an official order changing the name of the village from Islampur to Ishwarpur under its General Administration Department notification dated November 3.

Deputy Secretary to the Government, Aniruddha Jewlikar, signed the order on behalf of the Governor of Maharashtra. The notification stated that the decision was made under the authority of the Maharashtra District Councils and Panchayat Samitis, Gram Panchayats, and Municipal Councils Act.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the notification on social media, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their approval of the name change. He wrote that the decision reflects the government’s commitment to fulfilling local aspirations and cultural sentiments.

FPJ Shorts
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Likely To Skip ICC Board Meeting Amid Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: Reports
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Likely To Skip ICC Board Meeting Amid Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: Reports
UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 11 Vacancies Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 11 Vacancies Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Maharashtra Government Renames Islampur As 'Ishwarpur'; Nagar Parishad To Be Called 'Urun-Ishwarpur'
Maharashtra Government Renames Islampur As 'Ishwarpur'; Nagar Parishad To Be Called 'Urun-Ishwarpur'
Upcoming Smartphones In November 2025: OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 Series, Realme GT 8 Pro, Lava Agni 4, & More Launching This Month
Upcoming Smartphones In November 2025: OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 Series, Realme GT 8 Pro, Lava Agni 4, & More Launching This Month
Read Also
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 To Be Held On December 2, Results On December 3; BMC Election...
article-image

The change marks an important administrative update for the Walwa taluka region of Sangli district. The newly renamed Urun-Ishwarpur Nagar Parishad will now operate under its updated name in all official records, correspondence, and government proceedings.

The renaming process, which had been under consideration for several months, was finalized after receiving both state and central approval. Local residents are expected to gradually adopt the new name as changes are implemented across departments, signage, and municipal documentation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Government Renames Islampur As 'Ishwarpur'; Nagar Parishad To Be Called 'Urun-Ishwarpur'

Maharashtra Government Renames Islampur As 'Ishwarpur'; Nagar Parishad To Be Called 'Urun-Ishwarpur'

Prithvi Theatre Celebrates 47 Years With A Grand 17-Day Festival In Mumbai: Here's What You Can...

Prithvi Theatre Celebrates 47 Years With A Grand 17-Day Festival In Mumbai: Here's What You Can...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 To Be Held On December 2, Results On December 3; BMC Election...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 To Be Held On December 2, Results On December 3; BMC Election...

BMC To Introduce SEEK Programme In Civic Schools To Build Future-Ready Students

BMC To Introduce SEEK Programme In Civic Schools To Build Future-Ready Students

Apollo Hospitals To Set Up Six Medical Centres At Navi Mumbai International Airport

Apollo Hospitals To Set Up Six Medical Centres At Navi Mumbai International Airport