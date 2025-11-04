Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹95.35 Crore For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

A recent meeting of the Sikh community to observe the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. | File Image

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹95.35 crore for the 350th martyrdom anniversary celebrations of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, to be held across the state between November 2025 and January 2026. The announcement was made by Minority Development Minister Manikrao Kokate during a state cabinet meeting.

Nanded, Nagpur And Navi Mumbai to Host Key Events

The main celebrations will take place in Nanded, Nagpur, and Kharghar (Navi Mumbai). The three-month-long commemoration will include seminars, processions, and cultural events reflecting the Guru’s teachings of sacrifice and compassion.

To ensure smooth execution, the state has formed a coordination committee at the state level, along with regional and district-level committees headed by the district collector.

Inclusive Participation Across Communities

Communities such as the Sikh, Sikligar, Lubana, Banjara, Mohiyal, and Sindhi followers of Guru Tegh Bahadur will take part in the celebrations. The committees will work jointly to promote the Guru’s message of sacrifice, tolerance, and humanity, which continues to inspire across faiths and generations.

Leaders Welcome the Decision

Reacting to the government’s approval, Bal Malkit Singh, nimantrak of the state-level committee and Executive Chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, expressed gratitude for the state’s support.

“I wholeheartedly thank the Government of Maharashtra and express deep appreciation for approving a special budget allocation for the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to preserving and spreading the timeless message of sacrifice, faith, and humanity,” Singh said.

He added that with this support, Guru Sahib’s teachings would reach “every household, every young mind, and every citizen across Maharashtra,” strengthening the spirit of unity and respect for all faiths.