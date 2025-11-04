Mumbai News: NCLT Sanctions Merger Of Dinshaws Snacks & Foods With Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods For Operational Synergies

NCLT clears merger of Dinshaws Snacks & Foods with Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods to strengthen operations and financial base | Representational Image

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation between Dinshaws Snacks & Foods Private Limited (Transferor Company) and Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods Private Limited (Transferee Company). The order was passed under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Amalgamation Aims to Strengthen Financial Base and Improve Synergies

According to the order, “The amalgamation is driven by the goal of consolidation and achieving operational synergies. The rationale presented before the Tribunal stated that it will help create a stronger financial base and leverage combined assets. It will also enable the integration of activities and operations for synergistic linkages and the benefit of shared financial resources. The amalgamation will further result in cost savings, operational stability, and higher profitability for the merged entity.”

No Objections Raised by Authorities

The Tribunal’s order noted that no objections were received against the Scheme, nor were any averments controverted. Key regulatory authorities, including the Regional Director (Western Region) and the Official Liquidator, did not raise any adverse comments after the applicant companies provided satisfactory clarifications and undertakings.

NCLT Directs Companies to File Order with ROC Within 30 Days

The NCLT has directed the applicant companies to file a certified copy of the order and the Scheme electronically with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) within 30 days.

